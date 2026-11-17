The Swedish Migration Agency requires both the employer and the applicant to complete separate parts of a single work permit application

Applicants must upload personal documents and can include family members in the same submission before the agency begins its review

Approved applicants are required to visit a Swedish embassy or consulate-general to complete a final step before receiving their permit card

The Swedish Migration Agency has outlined a five-step process that applicants and their employers must follow when applying for a work permit to live and work in Sweden.

The agency provides detailed guidance for each category of work permit, but the core process remains broadly the same across most application types.

Sweden’s work permit application process requires employers and applicants to complete separate steps before the Swedish Migration Agency begins its review. Photo credit: Anadolu via Getty

Source: Getty Images

How the application process works

The process begins with the employer, not the applicant.

The hiring company or organisation must log into the agency's online service and submit the first part of the application, providing details about the job role and the terms of employment being offered.

Once the employer completes their section, the applicant receives a link to fill in their own information.

At this stage, the applicant uploads the required documents and can also include details for any family members who are applying to accompany them to Sweden.

The Swedish Migration Agency begins reviewing the full application only after both the employer's and the applicant's sections have been submitted. During this period, the agency may reach out for additional information if needed.

What happens after a decision is made

Once a decision is reached, the applicant is notified and receives information on the next steps. If the work permit is approved, the applicant then gets instructions on how to collect their residence-permit card.

This final step typically involves a short visit to a Swedish embassy or consulate-general, where the applicant provides fingerprints and is photographed.

The card is not issued remotely, meaning applicants must make this in-person appointment to complete the process.

The Swedish Migration Agency handles all stages of assessment centrally, and applicants are advised to monitor their applications through the agency's online service for updates.

Work permit salary requirements in Sweden

Legit.ng earlier reported that Sweden has set a minimum salary that a foreign worker must earn to qualify for a work permit, according to the Swedish Migration Agency.

Source: Legit.ng