Sweden's Migration Agency has updated its work permit rules, listing 2 specific occupations that now cannot qualify for a permit

The change affecting forest berry pickers took effect on 1 June 2026, marking a significant shift in Sweden's labour migration policy

Non-EU/EEA nationals hoping to work in Sweden in these roles will no longer be able to secure legal authorisation through the standard permit process

Sweden has officially barred two occupations from qualifying for work permits, according to updated guidance published by the Swedish Migration Agency (Migrationsverket).

The updated rules apply to citizens of countries outside the EU and EEA, who generally need a work permit to work in Sweden, regardless of whether their employer is based in Sweden or abroad.

Sweden mentions 2 jobs that can't qualify for a work permit. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

2 occupations excluded from Sweden work permits

The Migration Agency's guidance identifies two specific job categories that are no longer eligible for work permits:

1. Forest berry pickers (subgroup 9210, SSYK 2012). This exclusion came into force on 1 June 2026, though the agency notes that other types of berry picking within the same subgroup may still qualify

2. Personal assistants (subgroup 5343, SSYK 2012).

For prospective workers in these roles, the update means that applications submitted through standard permit channels will not be approved.

Who needs a work permit in Sweden

Under Swedish immigration law, a work permit is required in several scenarios: when a person is employed directly by a Swedish company, when they are placed by a temporary staffing agency at a business in Sweden, or when they have been transferred to Sweden as part of an internal company move across borders.

The agency's guidance makes clear that the permit requirement applies broadly and is not limited to those who are physically hired in Sweden. Workers employed abroad but assigned to carry out duties within Sweden are equally subject to the rules.

The exclusion of forest berry picking is particularly notable given that Sweden has historically attracted seasonal migrant workers for this type of labour, with many travelling from countries in Asia and Eastern Europe to participate in the annual harvest season.

Read the full eligibility guidance on the Swedish Migration Agency's official website.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Sweden released a pathway for three categories of foreigners looking to start their businesses in the country.

Sweden: Occupations exempt from salary requirement

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Sweden announced the occupations exempt from the new salary requirement for work permits, including roles in healthcare, IT, engineering, farming and construction.

The exemption may not last: workers must check that their occupation is still on the list when they apply to extend their permit, or the salary requirement could apply.

Source: Legit.ng