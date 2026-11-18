A video of Nollywood actress Sotayo Gaga gifting Fuji musician Saheed Osupa a bundle of cash during a live performance went viral on X

Osupa appeared visibly surprised by the gesture, turning to the actress to confirm the cash was truly meant for him

The clip sparked varied reactions online, with fans divided over the nature and scale of the public display of support

A video of Nollywood actress Tayo Sobola, popularly known as Sotayo Gaga, presenting Fuji veteran Saheed Osupa with a bundle of cash during a live stage performance has been making the rounds online since it surfaced on X on November 17, 2026.

In the clip, Osupa was mid-performance when Sotayo Gaga stepped forward and handed him the cash.

Sotayo Gaga presents Fuji musician Saheed Osupa with a bundle of cash during a live performance. Photo: kingsaheedosupa/sotayogaga

Source: Instagram

Rather than simply accepting the gift, the musician paused and turned to her with a pointed question:

"Are you sure you gave it to me?" — seemingly caught off guard by the gesture from the actress.

Who are Saheed Osupa and Sotayo Gaga?

Sotayo Gaga has built a reputation in both English and Yoruba-language productions over the years, while also expanding into entrepreneurship through a production company and a fashion line.

Saheed Osupa, widely regarded as the King of Fuji, has spent decades cementing his place as one of the genre's foremost figures, releasing multiple albums and earning recognition as a cultural icon in Nigerian music.

The practice of spraying or gifting cash during live shows remains deeply rooted in Nigerian entertainment, especially within Fuji and traditional music circles, where public financial gestures are considered a prominent way for fans and supporters to honour performing artists.

Nollywood actress Sotayo Gaga gifts veteran Fuji singer Saheed Osupa cash while he performs on stage. Photo: kingsaheedosupa/sotayogaga

Source: Instagram

The exchange between two such established figures gave the moment added weight online.

Some viewers expressed surprise that an actress of Sotayo Gaga's standing would make such a visible show of appreciation for the musician, while others commented on the size of the gift itself.

Discussion around the video has continued to grow as fans weigh in on what the interaction says about the bond between the two personalities.

Watch the moment between Saheed Osupa and Sotayo Gaga in the X video below:

Olamide react to Sotayo Gaga's appearance on Isbae U’s show

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that rapper Olamide Baddo caught attention after comedian Isbae U shared a video of him laughing while watching an episode of Curiosity Made Me Ask featuring Sotayo Gaga.

The comedian celebrated the rapper’s reaction, boasting that Olamide’s laughter was proof of his show’s growing popularity, while Sotayo also tagged both stars in the video.

During the episode, Sotayo recalled how Isbae U’s late father, Sir K, once asked her to help his son connect with Olamide for a music career, leading to a playful exchange about the comedian’s ambitions after completing his education.

Source: Legit.ng