India's Home Ministry has published the Immigration and Foreigners (Exemption) (Amendment) Order, 2026, covering several categories of foreign nationals

Registered Sri Lankan Tamil refugees, religious minority communities from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, and certain Pakistani nationals are among those covered

Indian citizens travelling to Nepal or Bhutan by land or air also received an exemption from passport requirements under the new order

India's Home Ministry has amended its immigration rules to ease passport and visa requirements for a broad range of foreign nationals currently residing in the country, covering groups from Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Malaysia and Singapore.

The changes were formalised through the Immigration and Foreigners (Exemption) (Amendment) Order, 2026, gazetted by the Home Ministry and accompanied by an updated Visa Manual that consolidates instructions on visas, immigration and related matters.

India mentions the foreigners covered by visa exemptions. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

India: Who qualifies under the new exemptions

One of the notable inclusions covers registered Sri Lankan Tamil nationals who sought shelter in India on or before 9 January 2015. Members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan who fled to India due to religious persecution or fear of persecution are also covered, provided they arrived on or before 31 December 2024. These individuals will, however, still need to obtain an appropriate visa category to legally continue their stay.

Pakistani nationals who entered India on or before 31 December 2009 with the intention of settling permanently, but have been unable to renew their passports because they do not hold a Computerised National Identity Card issued by Pakistan, are similarly included. The exemptions also apply to Muslim men who were originally Indian citizens, left for Pakistan between 15 August 1947 and 31 December 1965, and returned to India by 31 December 2009. Persons of Indian origin who acquired Malaysian or Singaporean citizenship and returned to India by 31 December 2009 on passports from either country that have since expired and cannot be renewed are covered as well.

Military personnel and cross-border travel rules

The amendment extends exemptions to members of the Indian Navy, Army and Air Force travelling on official duty, together with family members accompanying them on government transport. Foreign crew aboard military vessels visiting India for repair purposes are also included, provided they produce valid military identification and obtain a Military Ship Repair Permit.

For cross-border travel, Indian citizens heading to Nepal or Bhutan by land or air will no longer require a passport, as long as they present one of the identity documents listed in the Visa Manual to an immigration officer. Citizens of Nepal and Bhutan entering or leaving India are covered by the same arrangement.

UK: Foreigners exempt from immigration control

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK announced four categories of foreign nationals it exempts from immigration control under its guidance on citizenship applications.

The rules include a specific 1988 cut-off for some locally hired mission staff, while others may qualify after leaving the UK and later returning.

Source: Legit.ng