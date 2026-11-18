The Atiku Bagudu Grassroots Network for Tinubu praised the turnout at the APC presidential rally held in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday

Tens of thousands of supporters from all 21 local government areas in Kebbi State attended the rally at the Haliru Abdu Multi-Purpose Stadium

The group credited Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu and state leadership for the scale of mobilisation ahead of the 2027 elections

Kebbi state - A pro-presidential group has described the APC rally held on Tuesday, November 17, in Birnin Kebbi as a defining show of support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The Atiku Bagudu Grassroots Network for Tinubu, in a press statement signed by Comrade Oriri John, said the event at the Haliru Abdu Multi-Purpose Stadium drew tens of thousands of supporters from all 21 local government areas in Kebbi State, with the crowd filling the venue with party flags, banners and chants.

A pro-Tinubu group hails the APC rally in Kebbi and urges supporters to obtain PVCs ahead of 2027. Photo: HE Sulaiman Muhammad Argungu

Source: Facebook

"The massive and peaceful turnout in Kebbi is a powerful message that the people have already made their choice," Comrade John said in the statement. "It is a clear sign of victory for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027. Kebbi has spoken, and the message is unmistakable."

Bagudu, Shettima and Kebbi Governor Attend Rally

Vice President Kashim Shettima, Kebbi State Governor Nasir Idris and other senior APC figures were present at the rally. The group noted that Tinubu received a warm reception from the crowd, which it linked to federal interventions in infrastructure, agriculture and security across the state, including the approval of an inland dry port and assurances on key road projects.

The network singled out Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, Minister of Budget and Economic Planning and the group's Grand Patron, for special praise.

"We specially commend our Grand Patron, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, whose leadership, bridge-building and consistent advocacy for the people of Kebbi and the North have helped foster the unity and enthusiasm witnessed at the rally," the statement read.

The group also noted the strong participation of women, youths and farmers as evidence of deep grassroots support for the President and the APC across the state.

Group Urges Supporters to Obtain Voter Cards

Beyond celebrating the rally, the network used the statement to issue a call to action. Comrade John urged supporters across Kebbi and the wider North to maintain the momentum, obtain their permanent voter cards and channel the energy of the gathering into electoral results.

"This historic gathering is not accidental. It is the result of purposeful leadership at both the federal and state levels," he said.

The network said the rally marked both a recognition of progress under the Renewed Hope Agenda and a starting point for more intensive campaigning across the region in the months ahead.

Source: Legit.ng