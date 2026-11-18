Victor Osimhen’s Agent Breaks Silence Amid Nigerian Star’s Links to Replace Haaland at Man City
- Victor Osimhen's agent spoke out after reports linked the Nigerian striker to Manchester City as a potential replacement for Erling Haaland
- The reports emerged amid speculation that Manchester City could face severe Premier League sanctions over alleged financial misconduct
- A Turkish media report cited Osimhen's agent directly responding to the transfer claims circulating in the press
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Victor Osimhen's agent has denied reports claiming Manchester City are eyeing the Nigerian striker as a potential replacement for Erling Haaland, should the Norwegian depart the Etihad Stadium.
The claims suggested City would pursue Osimhen if they lost Haaland amid the club's ongoing Premier League financial misconduct case.
The report originated from Spanish outlet El Nacional, as reported by Matchday HQ, claimed City would be prepared to pay €75 million for the Super Eagles forward, a figure that matches what Galatasaray paid Napoli to sign him permanently in 2025.
Osimhen's agent denies link
Turkish media outlet Harberler, however, reported a firm rebuttal from Osimhen's representative.
"The transfer claims in the press are not true," the agent, Gardi, was quoted as saying.
The denial comes as Manchester City face the prospect of serious punishment from the Premier League over years of alleged financial rule violations.
Sanctions under consideration reportedly include relegation from the top flight, a development that could trigger the departure of several high-profile players, including Haaland, who is contracted at the club until 2034.
Despite signing a permanent deal with Galatasaray and settling into life in the Turkish Super Lig, Osimhen has continued to feature regularly in transfer speculation across Europe.
His agent's latest intervention signals an effort to put a stop to the latest round of rumours before they gather further momentum.
Juventus targets Osimhen
Legit.ng previously reported that Juventus are interested in signing Victor Osimhen as the Old Lady prepares to bolster their squad.
The Italian Serie A giants have been interested in Victor Osimhen for a while, even before he sealed a permanent move to Galatasaray.
Source: Legit.ng
Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit.ng. He has six years of working experience and holds a Bachelor of Agriculture from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, and a Diploma in Freelance and Sports Writing from the London School of Journalism. He has covered major Super Eagles games, including FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Email: elijah.odetokun@corp.legit.ng.