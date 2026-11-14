Ireland's Minister for Justice holds total discretion over citizenship by naturalisation applications, with no appeal process for rejected cases

Applicants who fail to reach a minimum scorecard threshold face automatic rejection and lose their application fee

Incomplete forms, missing pages, and poor-quality photocopies are among the top reasons paper applications are turned down in Ireland

Ireland's immigration authority has outlined four main reasons why an application for citizenship by naturalisation may be refused, warning applicants that a failed submission results in the loss of their application fee.

The guidance, published by the Irish Immigration Service, makes clear that the Minister for Justice holds total discretion in deciding citizenship applications.

Ireland publishes 4 reasons foreigners' citizenship applications may be denied. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

If an application is refused, the authority will provide a reason for the decision, but no formal appeals process exists. Applicants who are turned down may, however, choose to reapply.

Why Ireland may reject your citizenship application

1. The first and most common ground for rejection applies to all applicants regardless of how they submit their forms. Anyone who fails to reach a score of 150 points on the required scorecard, and does not attach an affidavit explaining why that threshold was not met, will have their application refused.

2. The remaining three grounds apply specifically to paper-based applications. An applicant who submits a form with incomplete sections risks rejection. This includes missing a signature, omitting a date, or entering an incorrect date — errors that may appear minor but are enough to disqualify the entire submission.

3. A third reason for failure is an incomplete application pack. This can occur when pages are missing from the form, or when required documents such as statutory declarations, affidavits, or proofs of identity and residency have not been included.

4. The fourth ground concerns the quality of supporting documents. If photocopies are unclear or if any submitted document is not legible or readable, the application may be rejected on that basis alone.

Ireland citizenship: What applicants should know before applying

The Irish Immigration Service has stressed that all these failures lead to the loss of the application fee, making it critical for prospective citizens to review their submissions carefully before sending them in.

Those applying by post face a higher risk of falling into these categories, given the number of physical documents and form sections involved.

Ireland's citizenship by naturalisation process requires applicants to meet residency requirements and other conditions before the Minister for Justice can consider granting citizenship.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng