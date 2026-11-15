UK Confirms 37 Visa Routes That Can Get Super Priority In 1 Working Day
- The UK government's official guidance lists dozens of visa routes from which applicants already in the UK may be offered a super priority decision by the end of the next working day
- Whether an applicant can access the super priority service depends on the type of visa being applied for and how they prove their identity
- UK warns there is a limit on how many people can apply for a faster decision, meaning the option may not always be available to every eligible applicant
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People applying for visas, extensions or settlement from inside the UK may be able to get a decision by the end of the next working day on a wide range of routes, according to official guidance published by the UK government.
The service, known as super priority, is separate from both applications made from outside the UK and citizenship applications.
To use it, an applicant must already have permission to be in the United Kingdom.
The guidance is clear that there is a limit on how many people can apply for a faster decision at any one time, and if the option is not offered during the application process, applicants can still proceed through the standard route.
How the Super Priority Service Works
Eligibility for a next-working-day decision depends on two things: what visa or settlement route you are applying for, and how you prove your identity.
Identity verification is done either by attending an appointment at a UK Visa and Citizen Application Services (UKVCAS) centre or by using the UK Immigration: ID Check app to scan an identity document.
Crucially, not every eligible route is accessible through both methods. Some routes qualify for super priority only via a UKVCAS appointment, others only through the ID app, and some through both.
For example, the Minister of Religion visa (T2) can get a next-working-day decision via UKVCAS but not via the ID app. The Scale-up Worker visa is the reverse, eligible through the ID app but not via UKVCAS for the super priority tier.
The Innovator Founder visa is eligible for the next working day via UKVCAS and also via the ID app, but not for priority (5 working days) through the ID app.
Full List of Eligible Routes by Category
The tables list the following routes as eligible for inside-the-UK applications. Each table row is counted once below, organised by category.
The tables across all sections contain 37 routes in total for a decision by the end of the next working day.
Work routes:
1. Health and Care Worker visa
2. Minister of Religion visa (T2)
3. Scale-up Worker visa
4. Skilled Worker visa
5. Graduate Entrepreneur visa
6. Graduate Trainee - Global Business Mobility visa
7. Secondment Worker - Global Business Mobility visa
8. Senior or Specialist Worker - Global Business Mobility visa
9. Service Supplier - Global Business Mobility visa
10. UK Expansion Worker - Global Business Mobility visa
11. Charity Worker visa (Temporary Work)
12. Creative Worker visa (Temporary Work)
13. Government Authorised Exchange visa (Temporary Work)
14. International Agreement visa (Temporary Work)
15. Religious Worker visa (Temporary Work)
16. Innovator Founder visa
17. Global Talent visa
18. Graduate visa
19. High Potential Individual visa
20. Hong Kong BNO visa
21. International Sportsperson visa
22. Youth Mobility Scheme visa
23. UK Ancestry visa
Study routes:
24. Child student visa
25. Student visa
Join family in the UK:
26. Family visa
Eligible applications if you’re applying as a dependent partner or child:
27. Global Business Mobility visa
28. Global Talent, Start-up or Innovator Founder visa
29. Graduate Entrepreneur visa
30. Health and Care Worker visa
31. Hong Kong BNO visa
32. International Sportsperson visa
33. Investor visa
34. Minister of Religion visa
35. Scale-up Worker visa
36. Skilled Worker visa
37. Student visa
UK mentions long-term visa route for foreign graduates
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that UK government posted a publication about different visa applications and their duration for applicants.
Graduate visa allows foreign graduates to remain in the country for at least 18 months after completing an eligible degree.
Source: Legit.ng
Ankrah Shalom (Human-Interest editor) Shalom Ankrah is a journalist and a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng with over six years of experience. She has a degree in Mass communication from Alex Ekwueme University. Shalom has worked with reputable news organizations including The Tide and GistReel. Email: ankrah.shalom@corp.legit.ng.