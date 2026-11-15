The UK government's official guidance lists dozens of visa routes from which applicants already in the UK may be offered a super priority decision by the end of the next working day

Whether an applicant can access the super priority service depends on the type of visa being applied for and how they prove their identity

UK warns there is a limit on how many people can apply for a faster decision, meaning the option may not always be available to every eligible applicant

People applying for visas, extensions or settlement from inside the UK may be able to get a decision by the end of the next working day on a wide range of routes, according to official guidance published by the UK government.

The service, known as super priority, is separate from both applications made from outside the UK and citizenship applications.

UK identifies visa routes under super priority service. Photo credit: Byline Times, Images By Tang Ming Tung/ Getty Images.

Source: UGC

To use it, an applicant must already have permission to be in the United Kingdom.

The guidance is clear that there is a limit on how many people can apply for a faster decision at any one time, and if the option is not offered during the application process, applicants can still proceed through the standard route.

How the Super Priority Service Works

Eligibility for a next-working-day decision depends on two things: what visa or settlement route you are applying for, and how you prove your identity.

Identity verification is done either by attending an appointment at a UK Visa and Citizen Application Services (UKVCAS) centre or by using the UK Immigration: ID Check app to scan an identity document.

Crucially, not every eligible route is accessible through both methods. Some routes qualify for super priority only via a UKVCAS appointment, others only through the ID app, and some through both.

For example, the Minister of Religion visa (T2) can get a next-working-day decision via UKVCAS but not via the ID app. The Scale-up Worker visa is the reverse, eligible through the ID app but not via UKVCAS for the super priority tier.

The Innovator Founder visa is eligible for the next working day via UKVCAS and also via the ID app, but not for priority (5 working days) through the ID app.

Full List of Eligible Routes by Category

The tables list the following routes as eligible for inside-the-UK applications. Each table row is counted once below, organised by category.

The tables across all sections contain 37 routes in total for a decision by the end of the next working day.

Work routes:

1. Health and Care Worker visa

2. Minister of Religion visa (T2)

3. Scale-up Worker visa

4. Skilled Worker visa

5. Graduate Entrepreneur visa

6. Graduate Trainee - Global Business Mobility visa

7. Secondment Worker - Global Business Mobility visa

8. Senior or Specialist Worker - Global Business Mobility visa

9. Service Supplier - Global Business Mobility visa

10. UK Expansion Worker - Global Business Mobility visa

11. Charity Worker visa (Temporary Work)

12. Creative Worker visa (Temporary Work)

13. Government Authorised Exchange visa (Temporary Work)

14. International Agreement visa (Temporary Work)

15. Religious Worker visa (Temporary Work)

16. Innovator Founder visa

17. Global Talent visa

18. Graduate visa

19. High Potential Individual visa

20. Hong Kong BNO visa

21. International Sportsperson visa

22. Youth Mobility Scheme visa

23. UK Ancestry visa

Study routes:

24. Child student visa

25. Student visa

Join family in the UK:

26. Family visa

Eligible applications if you’re applying as a dependent partner or child:

27. Global Business Mobility visa

28. Global Talent, Start-up or Innovator Founder visa

29. Graduate Entrepreneur visa

30. Health and Care Worker visa

31. Hong Kong BNO visa

32. International Sportsperson visa

33. Investor visa

34. Minister of Religion visa

35. Scale-up Worker visa

36. Skilled Worker visa

37. Student visa

UK mentions long-term visa route for foreign graduates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that UK government posted a publication about different visa applications and their duration for applicants.

Graduate visa allows foreign graduates to remain in the country for at least 18 months after completing an eligible degree.

Source: Legit.ng