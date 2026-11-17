The African Democratic Congress filed a 17-ground appeal at the Court of Appeal against Justice Peter Lifu's November 5 judgment over a party leadership dispute

ADC also challenged a July 24 ruling that allowed Hon. Nafiu Bala Gombe to amend his originating summons while the party's jurisdictional objection remained unresolved

The party is seeking a court order to stop INEC from altering its leadership records or interfering with its presidential and governorship candidates' nomination details

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has filed an appeal at the Court of Appeal challenging a judgment delivered by Justice Peter O. Lifu on November 5, 2026, raising 17 grounds against the ruling and asking the appellate court to stop the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from acting on it while the appeal is pending.

The party's Director of Strategic Communication for its Presidential Campaign Council, Phrank Shaibu, said the 17 grounds cover the foundation, findings and orders of Justice Lifu's judgment.

ADC wants INEC barred from changing its leadership records or candidates’ details while the appeal is pending. Photo credit: @atiku/@ADCNig

Source: Twitter

He said it includes questions about whether the trial court had the authority to hear a matter the ADC considers an internal leadership dispute.

Shaibu confirmed the filing in a statement issued on Tuesday, November 17, 2026 and made available to Legit.ng

"The ADC has asked the Court of Appeal to examine whether the trial court had jurisdiction, whether the claimant had standing, whether disputed evidence was properly assessed, and whether the sweeping orders made against the party can stand in law," Shaibu said.

ADC challenges amendment ruling

Separately, the ADC filed an appellant's brief against a ruling made on July 24, 2026, which allowed Hon. Nafiu Bala Gombe to amend his originating summons while the court deferred its decision on the party's preliminary objection to jurisdiction.

The ADC argues that the amendment changed the description of parties and the capacity in which a defendant was sued without the required prior leave of court.

That brief was prepared by Chief J. S. Okutepa, SAN, as lead counsel. It asks the Court of Appeal to set aside the amendment order and consider the unresolved jurisdictional objection.

The party also contends that Justice Lifu's judgment was built on an amended court process that was itself already under appeal, yet the trial court proceeded to judgment before that appeal was resolved.

The ADC also pointed to an earlier Federal High Court judgment on the leadership transition, delivered on July 2, 2026, which it says had not been set aside at the time Justice Lifu delivered his ruling.

Why the ADC Is seeking an injunction against INEC

The party's request for an injunction targets any changes INEC might make to its leadership records or to the nomination details of its presidential and governorship candidates.

The ADC argues that if INEC acts on Justice Lifu's judgment now, any changes made could be very hard to reverse, and a successful appeal could be rendered meaningless.

"INEC must not make changes that could preempt the court's decision or put the party's candidates in jeopardy while our applications are pending. We are asking the court to protect the subject of the appeal so that its eventual decision has practical effect," Shaibu said.

The ADC said it made the legal challenge public so Nigerians could understand what is before the Court of Appeal, adding that it would continue to defend its leadership and candidates through proper legal channels.

Legit.ng recall that ADC lawyer Kalu Kalu argued that people were reading orders into the judgment that Justice Peter Lifu never actually made.

ADC challenges ruling on party leadership, seeks to protect Its candidates’ nominations. Photo credit: @atiku

Source: Twitter

Atiku reacts to anti-Tinubu chants at campaign rally

Atiku spoke about his reception in Potiskum, Yobe State, during his ADC campaign tour on Monday.

The former vice president took aim at the presidency over allegations of AI-generated crowd images at Tinubu's rallies.

Atiku made a fresh pledge to Nigerians tied to what he heard crowds chanting at his campaign stops.

Source: Legit.ng