The US Department of State announced that it would extend its social media vetting to 3 new visa categories from October 1

Foreign media representatives, USMCA professionals, and their dependants are now required to set all social media profiles to public

The new visa categories join a long list of applicants already subject to online presence screening under US national security vetting rules

The United States Department of State has announced it will extend its online presence screening to three additional nonimmigrant visa categories from October 1, 2026, requiring a new group of applicants to make their social media profiles publicly visible before their applications can be processed.

The announcement, published on September 18, 2026, on the department's official Travel.State.Gov website, named the I visa for foreign media representatives, as well as the TN and TD visas for professionals and their dependants under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), as the newly covered categories.

US expands vetting and screening process to new categories. Photo credit: PBS.

Source: UGC

Applicants in all three categories must set the privacy settings on every social media profile they hold to "public" or "open."

The department said this step is needed to allow consular officers to carry out the required vetting.

What the Expanded Screening Covers

The latest announcement builds on an existing framework that already applies social media review to a broad range of visa types.

Categories already subject to this vetting include student visas (F-1, M-1, F-2, M-2), temporary worker and trainee visas (H-1B, H-3, H-4), exchange visitor visas (J-1, J-2), fiancé and dependent visas (K-1, K-2, K-3), diplomatic and official visas (A-3, C-3 for domestic workers, G-5), religious occupation visas (R-1, R-2), international cultural exchange visas (Q), and visas for witnesses, informants, and victims (S, T, U).

The department said it draws on every available source of information during the screening process to spot applicants who may be ineligible to enter the United States, including those who could pose a risk to national security or public safety.

US Position on Visa Vetting

The department made clear that every visa decision is treated as a national security matter. It said the vetting process is meant to confirm that applicants do not plan to cause harm to Americans or act against US interests, and that each person can show genuine eligibility for the visa they are seeking.

"Receiving a U.S. visa remains a privilege granted at the government's discretion, not an entitlement," the department said in the announcement.

The department added that the same rigorous standard is applied consistently across all visa applicants, regardless of category.

US speaks about employment based green cards

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that United States government published the categories of workers eligible to apply for an employment-based Green Card under three preference tiers.

Professionals with extraordinary ability, advanced degrees, and skilled trades all appear on the USCIS list of qualifying occupations.

Source: Legit.ng