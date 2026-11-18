Flamingos forward Oluebube Umejiaku brought her adidas Golden Ball award home after Nigeria's historic 2026 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup triumph

A video of the Golden Ball winner unveiling the trophy with neighbours and family spread widely on X on November 18, 2026

Nigerians flooded the comments with emotional reactions, calling the homecoming scene one to stay on the internet forever

Oluebube Umejiaku, the Nigerian forward who scored the decisive goal in the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup final, has brought her individual prize back to the neighbourhood where she grew up, and the moment has captured hearts across the country.

A video circulating on X on November 18, 2026 shows the player's neighbour carefully opening a protective case to display the adidas Golden Ball, the award presented to the best player of the tournament, as other neighbours and family members gathered around.

Nigerian footballer Oluebube Umejiaku shares her FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Golden Ball award with excited neighbours at her residence. Photo: bubbugeneral

Source: TikTok

The excitement in the compound is immediate and genuine, with those watching leaning in for a closer look at the gleaming prize.

Flamingos' historic World Cup win

The Golden Ball came off the back of one of Nigerian football's greatest achievements.

The Flamingos defeated Japan 2-1 in the final of the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in Morocco, making Nigeria the first African nation to win the competition.

Oluebube Umejiaku scored one of the two goals that sealed the victory, with Awawu Bashiru netting the other.

Across the tournament, the forward finished with four goals to her name, earning the individual honour alongside the team's collective glory.

Watch the moment Flamingos star Oluebube Umejiaku unveiled the award to her neighbours in the X video below:

Oluebube Umejiaku's homecoming video moves Nigerians

The simplicity of the homecoming, a young woman returning to a residential compound and sharing a world-class trophy with the people around her, struck a chord with viewers online.

Nigerians reacted warmly to the clip, with many saying the scene encapsulated something rare and precious.

@DrEngrDinzy wrote:

"This is so beautiful to watch"

@Brain_stormy7 shared:

"Omo it's beautiful to watch how this normal people get to do great things in this country"

@kenzy_iam said:

"Things like this should stay on the internet forever, this is amazing to watch"

@agaraladi commented:

"I just love the originality, free spirit and love surrounding these girls. They are indeed National treasure."

@Oscaronaride wrote:

"Imagine what happened in this compound the day she lifted the trophy"

Not all responses were purely celebratory.

@offixialOlawale offered a word of caution alongside the praise:

"She should stay safe....and be very careful... Not everyone is happy for her!"

Oluebube Umejiaku presents her Golden Ball award to delighted neighbours following her outstanding performance at the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup. Photo: bubbugeneral

Source: TikTok

Flamingos receive $50,000 cash reward

Legit.ng previously reported that the Flamingos received a $50,000 cash reward from Alhaji Saleh Ahmadu, a sponsor of the National Sports Commission, after winning the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup

Their 2-1 victory over Japan made them the first African team to lift the trophy, marking a historic moment for women’s football on the continent.

Source: Legit.ng