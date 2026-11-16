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Denmark Sets Duration for Foreigners to Complete Citizenship Test
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Denmark Sets Duration for Foreigners to Complete Citizenship Test

by  Muhammed Hammed Olayinka
2 min read
  • Denmark's government announced a strict 45-minute window for foreigners to complete the country's citizenship examination
  • The test is written and individual, with no books, phones, or other learning materials allowed in the examination room
  • Applicants must demonstrate knowledge of Denmark's political system, welfare system, history, and relationship with other countries

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Denmark has set a firm 45-minute time limit for foreigners who wish to sit the country's citizenship examination, the Danish government has announced. The test is written and must be completed individually, with no access to books, mobile phones, or any other learning materials during the session.

The examination follows a multiple-choice format, where applicants select the correct answer from a range of options provided.

Denmark gives citizenship test applicants a set time to complete the examination
Denmark specifies time allowed for foreigners to finish citizenship examination. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Liam McBurney - PA Images/Francis Dean
Source: Getty Images

What the Denmark citizenship test covers

Each response is scored as either correct or incorrect, with no partial marks awarded. The government has also confirmed that the language standard required for the test matches that of Danish Test 3.

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The citizenship test is designed to measure how well applicants understand Danish society across several key areas. Candidates are expected to demonstrate familiarity with the country's political system, its welfare model, and how Denmark engages with other nations on the international stage.

History and society questions in the exam

Beyond civic knowledge, the examination also requires applicants to show awareness of significant periods and landmark events in Danish history.

The government has indicated that these are specifically the episodes considered to have shaped modern Danish society, meaning applicants must prepare not just for contemporary topics but for the historical foundations that underpin them.

Denmark: age limit for citizenship test exemption

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Denmark had announced an age-based exemption from its citizenship test for children applying without their parents.

According to the government's guidelines, children below the age of 12 do not need to pass the Naturalisation Test of 2021 when applying independently for Danish citizenship.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka avatar

Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng

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