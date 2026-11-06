Denmark's official immigration agency SIRI announced increased residence permit fees across all categories, effective 2026

The work permit fee rose from DKK 6,055 in 2025 to DKK 6,810 in 2026, making it the costliest category on the updated fee schedule

SIRI confirmed that fees are set annually by law and are used to fund the full cost of processing residence permit applications

Denmark has raised the official fee that foreign nationals must pay to obtain a work permit, with the new rate taking effect in 2026.

The Danish Agency for International Recruitment and Integration, known as SIRI, published the updated fee schedule.

Denmark announces official fee for work permits. Photo credit: Kongehuset, wera Rodsawang, Holger Leue/ Getty Images.

Source: UGC

Under the new rates, foreigners applying for a work-based residence permit will pay DKK 6,810, up from DKK 6,055 in 2025.

That represents an increase of DKK 755 on what applicants were charged the previous year.

Denmark's 2026 Work Permit Fee

The work permit category carries the highest fee of all the residence permit types listed in SIRI's updated schedule. Study cases saw the sharpest percentage jump, rising from DKK 2,255 to DKK 3,060, while accompanying family members will now pay DKK 3,080 compared to DKK 2,380 previously.

Au pairs and interns face the smallest increase, moving from DKK 4,210 to DKK 4,305.

SIRI noted that these amounts are set once a year and are calculated based on the administrative tasks involved in processing each category of application.

How Denmark Sets Its Permit Fees

Danish law requires that the processing of work and study-based residence permit applications be fully financed through the fees collected from applicants.

This means that unlike some countries where permit costs are partly subsidised, every foreigner applying in Denmark through SIRI's case areas is expected to cover the full cost of their own application review.

The fees apply broadly to foreign nationals submitting applications for residence permits on the grounds of employment, study, au pair arrangements, internships, or family accompaniment.

SIRI also noted that applicants are generally required to pay the fee at the point of submission, regardless of the outcome of the application.

For anyone planning to relocate to Denmark for work in 2026, the DKK 6,810 work permit fee is a mandatory upfront cost to factor into their preparations before they can begin the formal application process.

Denmark publishes guidance about tourist visas

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Denmark published a Group 1 list of countries whose citizens can apply for a tourist visa without needing a host in the country.

The Danish government said nationals from Group 1 countries present a very limited risk of illegal immigration to Denmark or another Schengen country.

Source: Legit.ng