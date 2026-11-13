Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the expansion on Thursday, naming four new countries eligible for tourist visas

Citizens of the newly added countries can visit Saudi Arabia for tourism, Umrah, exhibitions, and family visits

The four countries now have access to eVisa, visa on arrival, and transit visa options under the Kingdom's tourist visa programme

Saudi Arabia has expanded its tourist visa programme to cover citizens of four more countries, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Thursday.

Mexico, North Macedonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Serbia are the four countries whose nationals can now apply for tourist visas to enter the Kingdom, subject to applicable eligibility criteria.

Saudi Arabia expands its tourist visa programme to four new countries Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What the Saudi tourist visa covers

The tourist visa is not limited to leisure travel. Holders can use it to attend events and entertainment activities, perform Umrah, take part in exhibitions and conferences, or visit relatives and friends living in the Kingdom.

Citizens of the four newly included countries can choose from three visa options. The eVisa is applied for entirely online, while the visa on arrival is available at entry points for those who qualify under Saudi Arabia's conditions. A transit or stopover visa is also available for eligible travellers passing through Saudi Arabia on their way to another destination. Each option carries its own conditions and eligibility requirements.

Saudi Arabia widens tourism access

According to Gulf News, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said all visits remain subject to the Kingdom's regulations and instructions. The expansion forms part of a broader drive by Saudi Arabia to open its borders to more international visitors, covering tourism, religious travel, and business-related activities.

Saudi Arabia has been progressively growing the list of nationalities eligible for its tourist visa in recent years, as part of Vision 2030 targets to make tourism a significant contributor to the national economy.

Saudi Arabia explains what foreigners with foreign visas can do Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

4 requirements for working in Saudi military

Legit.ng earlier reported that foreign nationals can work as private military or defence contractors in Saudi Arabia. Getting there requires meeting a specific set of conditions, targeting the right employers, and following a legal deployment process regulated by both international firms and the Saudi government.

Source: Legit.ng