The Fountain of Life Church Board alleged that its official social media pages had been taken over on behalf of Jimmy Odukoya without authorisation

The Board warned members, the media and the public that content currently appearing on the church's channels did not represent its official position

The crisis deepened just one day after the Board announced it had withdrawn recognition of Jimmy Odukoya as Senior Pastor of the church

The governance crisis at Fountain of Life Church has escalated further, with the church's Board of Trustees accusing Pastor Jimmy Odukoya of seizing control of its official social media platforms without approval.

According to Tribune, the Board in a statement released on Tuesday, November 17, alleged that the accounts had been taken over by or on behalf of Jimmy and were subsequently used to circulate what it described as inaccurate and misleading narratives about the ongoing dispute.

Board claims Jimmy Odukoya hijacked church's social media platforms. Credit: iamthatpj

Source: Instagram

The Board urged members of the congregation, media organisations and the general public to disregard any statements appearing on those platforms, stressing that only communications issued directly and signed on its behalf should be treated as the authentic voice of the church.

It added that it had already begun taking the necessary steps to reclaim what it termed proper and authorised control of the church's official communication channels.

Board strips Jimmy Odukoya of senior pastor title

The latest twist comes barely 24 hours after the Board announced it had formally withdrawn its recognition of Jimmy as Senior Pastor, a resolution passed at its meeting on November 16, 2026.

The Board stated that the decision followed a thorough review of the church's leadership succession process, alongside longstanding governance concerns and unresolved disputes over how the church had been administered.

According to the Board, Jimmy's elevation to the position of Senior Pastor had been premised on claims that his late father, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, who founded the church, had transferred the leadership mantle to him before his death. The Board's review appears to have cast doubt on that account.

The situation marks a sharp deterioration in relations between Jimmy Odukoya and the church's governing body, with both the institutional leadership structure and the church's public communications now at the centre of the dispute.

Fountain of Life Church tells public to ignore post on its social media accounts. Credit: iamthatpj

Source: Getty Images

Pastor Tolu Odukoya shares plan for Christmas

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Jimmy Odukoya's sister, Tolu Odukoya, associate senior pastor at Fountain of Life Church, announced a Christmas worship concert, drawing attention not just for the event itself but for the timing of her post.

In the caption accompanying a promotional flyer, Odukoya invited the public to join her for what she described as "The Worship Project 2.0 Behold the King: A Christmas Worship Experience."

The announcement arrived in the middle of a reported leadership crisis at Fountain of Life Church.

Source: Legit.ng