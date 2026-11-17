Nigeria’s external debt stock increased by 74.3% to $145.02 billion in 2025, from $83.21 billion in 2015, according to the World Bank

External debt servicing payments rose by 22.1% to $13.19 billion last year, putting additional pressure on the country’s foreign exchange earnings

Short-term external debt increased to $28.14 billion, while the debt-service-to-exports ratio worsened to 19.3%

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Nigeria’s external debt stock has increased by 74.3% over the past decade, reaching $145.02 billion in 2025 from $83.21 billion in 2015, as the country faces rising repayment obligations and pressure on its foreign exchange earnings.

The latest figures from the World Bank’s 2026 International Debt Statistics showed that Nigeria accumulated an additional $61.80 billion in external debt over the 10 years.

The World Bank has released fresh figures showing how Nigeria’s external debt Photo: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

The country's external debt rose from $71.23 billion in 2016 to $88.61 billion in 2017 before crossing the $100 billion mark in 2019, when it reached $105.48 billion.

It subsequently increased to $111.73 billion in 2020, $120.07 billion in 2021 and $126.99 billion in 2022. After declining slightly to $126.71 billion in 2023, it climbed to $135.99 billion in 2024 and $145.02 billion in 2025.

This represents an increase of approximately $9.03 billion, or 6.6%, within one year, ThisDay reports.

Key figures from Nigeria’s external debt report

Total external debt: $145.02 billion in 2025.

External debt in 2015: $83.21 billion.

Ten-year increase: $61.80 billion, or 74.3%.

Debt servicing payments: $13.19 billion, up 22.1%.

Long-term principal repayments: $7.21 billion, up 75.8%.

Short-term external debt: $28.14 billion, up from $22.23 billion.

Debt-service-to-exports ratio: 19.3%, compared with 17.6% in 2024.

World Bank loans: $19.92 billion.

Public and publicly guaranteed debt: $56.88 billion.

Private-sector external debt: $54.48 billion.

Nigeria's debt servicing costs increase

The World Bank data showed that external debt service payments rose from $10.80 billion in 2024 to $13.19 billion in 2025, an increase of $2.39 billion.

Long-term principal repayments jumped by 75.8% from $4.10 billion to $7.21 billion, while interest payments increased from $3.51 billion to $3.57 billion.

Combined principal and interest payments on long-term obligations reached $10.78 billion.

Short-term external debt also increased by $5.91 billion to $28.14 billion, accounting for 19.4% of total external debt.

Meanwhile, Nigeria's debt-service-to-exports ratio worsened from 17.6% to 19.3%, indicating that a larger share of export earnings was needed to meet external obligations.

However, external debt as a proportion of Gross National Income declined from 55.1% to 51.5%, while debt relative to exports fell from 221.4% to 211.9%.

ew World Bank data shows Nigeria’s external debt has risen by 74.3% since 2015 Photo" ads

Source: Getty Images

Government external debt rises

Public and publicly guaranteed external debt increased by 13.2% to $56.88 billion, while private-sector external debt not guaranteed by the government declined to $54.48 billion.

Nigeria owed multilateral creditors $25.85 billion, including $19.92 billion to the World Bank.

Meanwhile, fresh long-term external borrowing declined from $11.94 billion in 2024 to $8.77 billion in 2025, while net long-term debt inflows dropped from $7.84 billion to $1.56 billion.

FG seeks another $1.2bn loan from World Bank

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government has intensified efforts to secure a new $1.25 billion World Bank loan, with the facility expected to be approved in June 2026, close to Nigeria’s elections scheduled for 2027.

Punch reports that the proposed loan, titled Nigeria Actions for Investment and Jobs Acceleration, is the second-largest World Bank loan under the President Tinubu administration after the Reforms for Economic Stabilisation facility of $1.5bn, which was approved in June 2024.

Source: Legit.ng