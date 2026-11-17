Norway's citizenship rules require applicants between 18 and 67 to pass both an oral Norwegian language test and a citizenship or social studies test

The Norwegian government sets the oral test at a minimum B1 proficiency level, though certain groups qualify under a lower A2 standard

Specific categories of applicants, including stateless persons and older refugees, may be eligible for reduced language test requirements

Norway has outlined the test requirements that applicants must fulfil before they can be granted Norwegian citizenship, with age playing a central role in determining what is expected of each individual.

According to Norway's Directorate of Immigration (UDI), anyone between the ages of 18 and 67 who is applying for Norwegian citizenship must have already passed two tests before submitting documents to the police: an oral Norwegian language test at level B1 or higher, and either the citizenship test or the social studies test, both conducted in Norwegian.

Norway sets age requirements for foreigners to take citizenship test. Photo: Getty

Source: UGC

Age requirement for Norway citizenship test

The B1 oral language requirement reflects an intermediate level of proficiency, meaning applicants are expected to hold a functional command of Norwegian before their application is considered complete.

The citizenship test and the social studies test serve as alternative routes for satisfying the second requirement, giving applicants a degree of flexibility in how they demonstrate their knowledge of Norwegian society.

However, a lower oral language standard applies in select circumstances. Applicants who only need to reach the A2 level, which represents a basic user of the language, include stateless persons, applicants over 55 years of age who arrived in Norway through a protection application or as resettled refugees, and those over 55 who receive disability benefits. People who submitted their citizenship application before 1 October 2022 also fall under the A2 threshold.

Other Norway citizenship test requirements

The tiered system reflects Norway's approach to balancing integration requirements with the practical realities faced by older arrivals and vulnerable groups.

For the majority of applicants within the standard age bracket, meeting the B1 oral standard remains a firm condition, and the tests must be completed and passed before the application process can move forward.

Anyone considering applying for Norwegian citizenship is advised to confirm their specific requirements directly with the UDI, as individual circumstances can affect which rules apply.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for many years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng