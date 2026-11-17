The Federal Government plans to establish 2,500 CNG refuelling stations across Nigeria to make cheaper fuel more accessible

The initiative also targets one million vehicle conversions, 2,000 conversion centres and the training of 11,000 technicians

Private investors have committed $2.6 billion to Nigeria’s CNG and electric vehicle sector in the last three years

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

The Federal Government has announced plans to establish 2,500 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) refuelling stations across Nigeria as part of efforts to expand access to cheaper transportation fuel and accelerate the adoption of alternative energy.

The initiative is also expected to address infrastructure challenges discouraging motorists from converting their vehicles from petrol to CNG.

FG moves to open 2,500 new filling stations to sell fuel priced at N340 per SCM across Nigeria

Source: UGC

Head of Gas Supply and Integration at the Presidential Initiative on CNG and Electric Vehicles (Pi-CNG & EV), Engr. Tare Mayor Bright, disclosed the target during a town hall meeting in Abuja on Monday, November 17, 2026.

According to a presentation at the meeting, the programme aims to establish the facilities across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

FG targets 1 million CNG vehicle conversions

Beyond refuelling infrastructure, the government plans to facilitate one million cumulative vehicle conversions to CNG.

The programme also targets the establishment of 2,000 accredited conversion centres nationwide and the training of 11,000 technicians to support the growing industry.

Nigeria currently has 113 CNG refuelling stations operated by 24 companies across 24 states and the FCT. However, about half of the facilities are concentrated in just four cities, highlighting the uneven distribution of infrastructure.

An additional 127 daughter stations are at various stages of planning across 31 states and territories. The proposed facilities comprise 118 commercial sites and nine campus locations but are yet to be commissioned.

The expansion is expected to improve fuel accessibility, particularly in underserved areas, and support the increasing number of motorists switching to CNG.

Private investors commit $2.6 billion

Executive Chairman of Pi-CNG & EV, Ismaeel Ahmed, said expanding infrastructure was essential to building public confidence in the transition to alternative energy.

He noted that Nigerians were willing to embrace cleaner fuel options but wanted assurances that they would be affordable, accessible and reliable.

Ahmed disclosed that private investors had committed approximately $2.6 billion to Nigeria's CNG and electric vehicle ecosystem over the past three years.

He added that the initiative, established in 2023 following the removal of the petrol subsidy, had recorded progress in attracting private sector participation and expanding conversion infrastructure.

However, he acknowledged that existing facilities remained inadequate and called for faster investments to improve nationwide coverage.

FG seeks wider access to cheaper fuel

Ahmed said the government was prioritising an enabling environment for private investors rather than directly operating refuelling stations.

He also highlighted Nigeria's estimated 250 trillion cubic feet of natural gas reserves as a major resource for supporting the transition.

FG moves to open 2,500 new filling stations to sell fuel priced at N340 per SCM across Nigeria

Source: UGC

The programme identified affordable vehicle conversions, dependable gas supply, reliable infrastructure, regulatory compliance and consumer confidence as essential to achieving mass adoption.

It also plans to deploy pipelines, virtual pipelines and partnerships with private operators and state governments to expand CNG distribution.

Ahmed stressed that increasing refuelling capacity must go hand in hand with reliable gas supply to prevent motorists from converting their vehicles only to struggle to find fuel.

Source: Legit.ng