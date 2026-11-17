The OECD's International Migration Outlook 2026 identified eight countries that have moved to make citizenship harder to obtain for foreigners

Several countries raised minimum residency periods significantly, with some extending requirements from five to as many as eight years

Higher language proficiency thresholds and increased application fees are among the new conditions foreigners must now meet to qualify

Eight countries across Europe and beyond have tightened the conditions under which foreign nationals can acquire citizenship, according to the OECD's International Migration Outlook 2026, which tracks shifts in migration and integration policy across member states.

The report identifies a clear pattern: governments are raising language requirements, extending minimum residency periods, introducing new civic knowledge tests, and increasing fees, all as part of a broader political shift towards more demanding citizenship conditions.

The countries that have tighten their citizenship rules. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Countries tightening citizenship access

The eight countries identified in the OECD report as having introduced more stringent citizenship or permanent residency rules are:

1. Germany

2. Sweden

3. Poland

4. Belgium

5. United Kingdom

6. Ireland

7. Finland

8.bNetherlands

What the new rules look like

Germany reduced its general residency requirement from eight to five years in June 2024, but reversed an accelerated three-year pathway that had rewarded strong integration outcomes. Applicants must now also demonstrate financial independence and sufficient German language skills.

Sweden went further, amending its Citizenship Act in June 2026 to extend the residency requirement from five to eight years, while adding a self-sufficiency condition, a language and civic knowledge requirement, and a stricter assessment of whether applicants have maintained an orderly lifestyle. A separate inquiry has also proposed allowing citizenship to be revoked from dual nationals who obtained it through false claims or committed serious crimes.

Poland announced plans to extend the residency period for a permanent residence permit from three to five years, require applicants to maintain tax residency throughout that period, sign a loyalty declaration, and sit a naturalisation test covering Polish history, language, and civic values. The required language level will rise from B1 to B2, and application fees have increased.

Belgium raised the fee for acquiring Belgian nationality from 150 euros to 1,000 euros in 2025, with annual indexing to follow.

The United Kingdom (UK) announced in March 2026 that applicants for settled status will need to demonstrate B2-level English proficiency, up from the current B1 requirement, with the change taking effect from March 2027.

Ireland extended the residency requirement for people granted international protection who are seeking naturalisation, moving it from three to five years in December 2025, even as the country improved online processing times.

Finland extended the residency requirement for naturalisation from five to eight years in October 2024, with plans for further conditions including a self-support requirement and a citizenship test.

The Netherlands' 2026 coalition agreement outlines plans to raise the required language level from A2 to B1 and extend the minimum residency period from five to six years.

The OECD cautioned that the combined weight of higher fees, longer residency thresholds, and stricter conditions "risks excluding migrants who are functionally integrated but lack the resources or formal credentials these measures require."

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the United States (US) released a new fee for foreigners seeking faster visa interview appointments.

Austria welcomes foreign workers without job offer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Austria announced its 2026 pathways for highly qualified workers from outside the EU to move there without a job offer.

Applicants who score at least 70 points can get up to six months to search for work in Austria. Could your qualifications, experience and language skills help you meet the threshold?

Source: Legit.ng