Lithuania's Migration Department announced new rules for temporary residence permit applications taking effect from November 1, 2026

Foreigners holding only a Schengen or national visa from another country will no longer apply directly to Lithuania's Migration Department

Belarusian citizens and highly qualified workers face separate provisions under the updated Lithuanian immigration rules

Lithuania is tightening the rules around how foreign nationals can apply for temporary residence permits linked to work and first-cycle (bachelor's) studies, with changes to the Law on the Legal Status of Aliens set to take effect on November 1, 2026.

Under the updated procedure, a foreign national already in Lithuania will only be able to submit a temporary residence permit application directly to the Migration Department if they hold one of four qualifying documents: a valid Lithuanian temporary residence permit, a national visa issued by Lithuania, a residence permit from another Schengen state or EU member state, or eligibility under a visa-free arrangement with Lithuania.

Lithuania lists new procedures for accepting applications for permanent residence Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Who can no longer apply at the migration department

Foreigners who arrive in Lithuania on a Schengen visa issued by another Schengen country, or on a national visa from a non-Lithuanian state, will no longer be permitted to apply directly at the Migration Department for a residence permit covering work or bachelor's studies after November 1. Such applicants must instead contact the external service provider VFS Global, which operates centres handling Lithuanian residence permit applications from abroad.

Employers sponsoring foreign workers on standard employment contracts, or inviting foreign nationals to pursue first-cycle studies, and who want those applications processed at the Migration Department, will need to confirm in advance that the foreign national holds one of the qualifying documents or is covered by the visa-free regime. The Lithuanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs website lists the countries whose citizens benefit from visa-free entry.

Exceptions for highly qualified workers and Belarusians

The rule changes do not apply to foreigners coming to Lithuania for highly qualified employment. Their applications will continue to be accepted at the Migration Department in the usual way after November 1, as long as they are lawfully present in the country.

A separate arrangement covers Belarusian citizens: by a decision of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Belarusian nationals seeking a temporary residence permit on employment grounds will be able to submit applications through VFS Global offices located in Armenia and Georgia.

The procedure for renewing an existing temporary residence permit for work purposes also remains unchanged. The Migration Department will continue to accept renewal applications where the foreigner holds a valid work-based temporary residence permit and no more than six months remain before it expires.

Lithuania explains how to apply for temporary residence permit Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Canada announces new categories of visa

Legit.ng earlier reported that Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) opened public consultations on proposed changes to Express Entry category-based selection for 2027, in a move that could significantly alter the permanent residence pathway for skilled workers globally.

The consultation period opened on August 4, 2026, and closes on September 1, giving stakeholders less than a month to submit input that could shape how Canada selects economic immigrants next year.

Source: Legit.ng