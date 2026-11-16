Canada requires the shortest residency period among 10 popular immigration destinations, while Spain demands the longest wait

The UK recently announced plans to extend its current residency requirement significantly in the coming months

Nigeria's own naturalisation threshold stands far above most of the countries Nigerians commonly migrate to

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

For Nigerians considering a move abroad, one of the most practical questions is how long they must live in a new country before they can apply for citizenship.

Residency requirements vary widely across popular destinations, and the differences can shape long-term migration decisions significantly.

Spain requires 10 years, while the UK plans to extend its current six-year residency requirement to 10 years. Photo credit: @instablog9ja

Source: UGC

Citizenship waiting periods across 10 countries

Canada offers the shortest general qualifying period among the destinations reviewed, requiring just three years of residency before an immigrant can apply for naturalisation.

Statisense, a leading AI data company made this known in a post shared via ots X handle @StatiSense on Monday, Nove,ber 16, 2026.

Australia follows at four years, while Germany, the United States, France, Ireland, and the Netherlands all set their threshold at five years.

The United Kingdom currently requires six years, though the government recently announced that this will rise to ten years in the coming months. Finland sits at eight years, and Spain has the longest wait on the list at ten years.

For context, Nigeria's own naturalisation rules are notably stricter than most of these destinations.

A foreigner without Nigerian parents or grandparents generally needs 15 continuous years of residence in Nigeria to qualify for citizenship by naturalisation.

Key conditions apply

These figures represent general qualifying periods only. Meeting the minimum residency requirement does not automatically guarantee citizenship in any of the countries listed.

Each country applies additional legal conditions, which can include language proficiency tests, clean criminal records, proof of financial stability, and integration requirements.

The rules also differ between countries in terms of how residency is calculated, whether certain absences pause the clock, and what categories of residents are eligible to apply at all.

Prospective applicants are advised to consult the official immigration authority of their intended destination country for the most current and complete requirements before making long-term plans.

Countries and years of naturalisation:

1 Canada – 3 years

2 Australia – 4 years

3 Germany – 5 years

4 United States – 5 years

5 France – 5 years

6 Ireland – 5 years

7 Netherlands – 5 years

8 United Kingdom* – 6 years

9 Finland – 8 years

10 Spain – 10 years

Canada lists 6 requirements for permanent residence

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada outlined six eligibility conditions for its Rural Community Immigration Program.

The programme targets skilled foreign nationals willing to work and settle in selected rural Canadian communities.

Applicants must meet requirements covering work experience, language ability, education, and proof of sufficient funds.

Source: Legit.ng