Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni publicly opened the door for Lionel Messi to join his coaching staff following the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner's retirement from international football

Scaloni made the offer at a press conference ahead of Argentina's friendly with Costa Rica, pointing to a vacancy left by former assistant coach Walter Samuel

Scaloni also said he believed Messi would continue playing at club level beyond 2030 despite stepping away from the national team

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni has publicly invited Lionel Messi to join his coaching staff, saying the door is wide open for the retired international star to return to the national team setup in a new capacity.

Scaloni made the remarks at a press conference on Thursday, July 17, 2026, ahead of Argentina's friendly match against Costa Rica.

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni has welcomed Lionel Messi to join his coaching staff at any time. Photo by Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

His comments came shortly after former assistant coach Walter Samuel departed the team to pursue a head coaching opportunity elsewhere, Daily Star reports.

Scaloni's open invitation to Messi

With Samuel's exit creating a vacancy on the coaching staff, Scaloni used the moment to extend a playful but pointed invitation to his former captain.

"Messi has said he will no longer play for the national team. If he wants to come here as a coach, there is no problem at all. You see, Walter Samuel is not here now, so let him come," Scaloni said.

The remark carried a light tone, but it was clear the coach was serious about welcoming Messi back in some form.

Messi represented Argentina in 208 international matches, scoring 126 goals to become the country's all-time top scorer.

That record, combined with his leadership across multiple tournament campaigns, makes him a figure Scaloni is evidently reluctant to lose from the national team's orbit entirely.

Messi's journey with Argentina

Messi's international career was not without difficulty.

For years he carried the weight of expectation without delivering a major trophy for his country, drawing criticism from fans who questioned his commitment to the national cause.

That narrative shifted completely when he led Argentina to the 2021 Copa América title, ending a 28-year wait for a major honour, and then to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the pinnacle of the sport, Livescore reports.

Those two victories cemented his legacy not just as one of the greatest players of all time but as a defining figure in Argentine football history.

He holds eight Ballon d'Or awards, the most in the history of the prize.

Scaloni, who guided Argentina through both of those title-winning campaigns, made clear he views Messi as an indispensable part of the team's identity, even now that his days in an Argentina shirt as a player are behind him.

Messi's final message to Argentina fans

Legit.ng previously reported about Messi’s final game for Argentina, his record-breaking career and message to the players and fans after retiring from international football.

The 39-year-old signed off with a goal and two assists in a 3-0 win over Benin, but warned that “tough times are coming” as Argentina learns to cope without its greatest footballer.

Source: Legit.ng