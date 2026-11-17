Norway's immigration authority has outlined a strict income threshold that applicants between 18 and 67 must meet to qualify for a permanent residence permit

The Norwegian Directorate of Immigration specified which income sources are accepted and which types of government support will not count toward the requirement

Applicants whose income comes from outside Norway face an additional obligation to source and submit their own supporting documentation

Norway's immigration authority has published details of the financial self-sufficiency requirement that applicants must satisfy before they can be granted a permanent residence permit in the country.

According to the Norwegian Directorate of Immigration (UDI), anyone aged between 18 and 67 who applies for a permanent residence permit must demonstrate that they have earned a minimum gross income of NOK 341,373 within the twelve months preceding their application.

Norway sets income requirements for foreigners to get permanent residence permit. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The twelve-month window is calculated from the date the application was submitted to the police, or from somewhere within the period between submission and the final decision.

Acceptable income for Norwegian permanent residence permit

The UDI has been clear that only income the applicant earned personally counts towards the threshold. Money from a spouse, other family members, gifts, or funds simply sitting in a bank account are not considered.

Accepted income sources include wages from employment, business income from a personally owned company, pension payments, contractual or personal pension schemes, rental income, and certain insurance proceeds.

Benefits such as sickness pay, pregnancy benefit, parental leave pay, retirement pension, unemployment benefit, work assessment allowance, and single parent's benefit also qualify. Student loans or grants from the Norwegian State Educational Loan Fund, known as Lånekassen, are accepted as well, alongside introduction benefits from the introduction programme.

However, several categories of support from Norway's welfare agency, NAV, fall outside the accepted range. These include the qualification benefit, employment scheme benefits, survivor's pension, housing support, child benefit, and lump-sum birth grants.

PR permit: Documentation for income earned outside Norway

For applicants whose qualifying income was earned in another country rather than in Norway, the responsibility for gathering and submitting proof rests entirely with the individual.

The UDI does not facilitate this process on the applicant's behalf, so anyone in this situation must source the relevant documentation independently before filing their application.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for many years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng