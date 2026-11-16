The US Department of State has announced a new premium fee for B1/B2 visa applicants seeking faster interview appointments

Applicants who pay the fee can secure an interview slot at selected posts within ten business days

The new fee is optional, temporary, and runs from July 1 to December 31, 2026, at limited consular posts

The United States Department of State has introduced a new $750 (N1,010,280) fee that allows B1/B2 visa applicants to access expedited interview appointments at selected consular posts, effective from 1 July 2026.

Under the temporary final rule published in the Federal Register, applicants who pay the premium fee can secure a business or tourism visa interview within ten business days. The arrangement runs until 31 December 2026 and is available only at a limited number of posts, as listed on the official travel.state.gov website.

The US gives the cost foreigners can pay to get a faster visa interview. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

US: What new B1/B2 visa fee covers

The $750 (N1,010,280) charge is entirely optional and sits on top of the standard nonimmigrant visa application fee that applicants already pay. It does not replace the existing process; it offers a faster route for those willing to pay.

The Department of State has clarified that expedited appointment slots will be offered in limited quantities at each participating post, meaning not every applicant who pays the fee will necessarily be able to access them. Availability will depend on the specific location and how many premium slots have been allocated there.

US: Who is affected and when

The rule applies to B1/B2 applicants, the category that covers both business travellers and tourists visiting the United States. The measure is a temporary provision, with a clear expiry date of 31 December 2026, suggesting the State Department intends to review its effectiveness before deciding on any permanent changes.

For many visa applicants, particularly those from countries in Africa, Asia, and Latin America where wait times for US visa interviews have historically stretched to several months or even over a year, the new option could significantly change the planning process for time-sensitive travel. However, limited availability and the high cost of the premium tier mean access will not be universal, even at participating posts.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the United States (US) announced West African countries whose citizens may pay up to $20,000 (N26,939,000) visa bond.

US changes permanent residency process

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the US announced changes to the permanent residency process for some green card applicants, including who is affected and who is not.

The revision targets people in employment-based or family-sponsored categories who are still waiting to file from inside the US. It aims to align their visa availability checks with the process used for applicants applying through US embassies and consulates abroad.

Source: Legit.ng