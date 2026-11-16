The Netherlands sets a clear daily spending threshold that determines whether a visitor needs financial sponsorship during their stay

Visitors who fall below the required daily amount must be supported by their host, who may also need to arrange accommodation

Hosts sponsoring visitors to the Netherlands face specific obligations beyond just covering daily expenses

The Dutch government requires visitors travelling to the Netherlands to have at least €55 available for every day of their stay, a threshold that directly determines whether a sponsor is needed to support the trip.

Visitors who can demonstrate they hold the equivalent of €55 per day do not require a sponsor to cover their costs.

The Dutch government requires visitors to the Netherlands to have at least €55 per day available, determining whether they need a financial sponsor for their stay. Photo credit: Anadolu/Getty

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However, even in such cases, they may still need to show that accommodation has been arranged for the duration of their visit.

When sponsorship becomes mandatory

Where a visitor cannot meet the €55 daily requirement, the responsibility shifts to the person inviting them.

The host, acting as a sponsor, must show they are able to cover all expenses the visitor will incur while in the Netherlands.

This applies regardless of the visitor's age, meaning children under 18 are also subject to the same financial threshold.

Sponsorship is not limited to covering daily expenses. Sponsors may additionally be required to show they will provide a place for the visitor to stay during the trip.

What sponsors need to know

Hosts who take on the role of sponsor must be prepared to demonstrate their own financial capacity to support the visitor.

This means providing evidence that they have the means to cover costs such as food, transport, and other daily needs on the visitor's behalf throughout the visit.

Whether or not a visitor meets the daily spending requirement independently, the question of accommodation remains a separate condition that may need to be satisfied before a visa is granted.

Travellers and their hosts are advised to review both the financial and accommodation requirements carefully before submitting any visa application.

Category of foreigners who can get citizenship in Netherlands

Legit.ng earlier reported that foeigners who can qualify for Dutch citizenship in as little as two years, well below the standard five-year requirement that applies to most applicants.

Source: Legit.ng