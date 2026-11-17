The UAE government has outlined five categories of people eligible for its 10-year Golden Residency through humanitarian contributions

Volunteers, award recipients, and financial supporters of humanitarian causes are among those who can qualify for the long-term residency

The UAE government states that all five categories are eligible, subject to applicable conditions

The United Arab Emirates has opened a pathway to long-term residency for people involved in humanitarian work, publishing five clear categories of individuals who qualify for its 10-year Golden Residency programme.

According to information released on the UAE government's official website, the programme is designed to reward those who have made meaningful contributions to charitable and humanitarian causes, whether through professional roles, voluntary service, financial support, or recognised achievement in the field.

UAE lists 5 humanitarian groups eligible for 10-year residence permits. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/BENOIT TESSIER, Dubai AE

Source: Getty Images

UAE Golden Residency categories for humanitarian workers

The government has listed the following groups as eligible for the 10-year Golden Residency:

1. Members or employees of international and regional organisations involved in humanitarian activities.

2. Members or workers of public-benefit associations and non-profit organisations.

3. People who have received prestigious awards for their contributions to humanitarian work.

4. Outstanding volunteers who have taken part in humanitarian activities.

5. Individuals who have provided financial support for humanitarian work.

The UAE Golden Residency

The UAE government has confirmed that all five categories are eligible for the 10-year residency, though each application remains subject to the applicable conditions set by the authorities.

The programme sits within the broader Golden Residency scheme, which the UAE has used in recent years to attract and retain individuals who contribute meaningfully to the country across a range of fields, including science, business, culture, and now humanitarian service.

UAE lists 5 groups eligible for Blue residency

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UAE has outlined five categories of foreigners eligible for its 10-year Blue Residency.

The programme targets environmental influencers, scientists, investors, inventors, and specialists working in environmental organisations.

Source: Legit.ng