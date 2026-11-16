MTN Nigeria has denied stealing customers' data during an interactive customer forum in Port Harcourt, Rivers State

The company explained that heavy internet usage and data-intensive applications can quickly exhaust subscribers' bundles

MTN also clarified that monthly data plans have a 30-day validity period but can run out before then if customers exhaust their allocated data

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

MTN Nigeria has defended its data billing practices amid persistent complaints from subscribers who accuse the telecommunications company of exhausting their internet bundles without explanation.

The company addressed the concerns during an interactive customer engagement event tagged Data on Trial: Port Harcourt Edition, held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Saturday, November 14, 2026.

Why Your Data Finishes Quickly: Telecom Giant MTN Explains What Subscribers Should Know

Source: Getty Images

The event adopted a courtroom setting, allowing customers to select their prosecutor and judge, while MTN representatives appeared as defendants to answer questions about data consumption, billing and bundle expiration.

Leading the company's defence was its Chief Customer Relations and Experience Officer, Ugonwa Nwoye, who said the initiative was designed to create direct conversations with subscribers and address their concerns.

MTN denies stealing customers' data

Addressing allegations that the telecommunications operator deliberately deducts subscribers' data, Nwoye dismissed the claims, insisting that the company does not engage in such practices.

"We don't steal. MTN does not steal. We are, aside from the fact that we're a public company, it is not within any of our values to steal. So, what is important to us is a common understanding," she said.

She explained that advances in mobile technology and the growing use of data-intensive applications have significantly increased internet consumption, with many subscribers unaware of how much data their activities require.

Nwoye said MTN had introduced tools to help customers monitor and manage their internet usage through their mobile phones and the company's platforms.

She added that the company had previously organised awareness campaigns to educate subscribers on data consumption across applications such as WhatsApp and YouTube, but decided to introduce face-to-face engagements to address their concerns more directly.

Why monthly data bundles expire before 30 days

Nwoye also addressed complaints from subscribers who believe their monthly data subscriptions should last for 30 days regardless of how frequently they use the internet.

She clarified that MTN's monthly packages combine a specific data allowance with a validity period, meaning customers can exhaust their bundles before the expiration date.

"Our plans are structured as internet plus validity. So, when we say something is monthly, what we mean is that it is valid for one month. Not that you can use it anyhow and it will last for one month," she explained.

MTN speaks on 4G and 5G data consumption

Also speaking, MTN's General Manager, Network Performance and Quality Assurance, Mike Ndukwe, said faster network technologies have improved internet experiences but also contributed to increased data consumption.

He explained that 4G and 5G networks offer faster speeds and richer digital experiences, which can require more data.

Why Your Data Finishes Quickly: Telecom Giant MTN Explains What Subscribers Should Know

Source: UGC

Ndukwe reaffirmed MTN's commitment to transparency, network quality and rebuilding customers' confidence.

Nwoye thanked regulators who attended the engagement, stressing that the initiative was intended to investigate data consumption rather than put individuals or telecommunications companies on trial.

Source: Legit.ng