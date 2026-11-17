An old interview of the late founder of the Celestial Church of Christ, Reverend Samuel Bilewu Oshoffa, has resurfaced

The cleric said he never planned to marry more than one woman but experienced years of childlessness in his first marriage

Oshoffa explained how his desire to have a child influenced his decision to marry another woman, insisting that fate shaped his family life

An old interview featuring the late founder of the Celestial Church of Christ, Reverend Samuel Bilewu Oshoffa, has offered a glimpse into the personal circumstances behind his decision to marry more than one wife.

In the interview, believed to have been conducted in the 1970s, the cleric spoke candidly about his family life and explained that polygamy was never his original plan.

Samuel Oshoffa says life circumstances made him polygamous. Photos: @celestialchurch/IG.

Source: Instagram

Oshoffa said he had always wanted to be a man with only one wife, even before God called him into ministry and he established the church.

"I never wanted two wives in my life," he said.

Oshoffa recounts failed relationships

The late cleric explained that his father once brought a woman for him to marry, but he rejected the arrangement because he already had a fiancée of his choice.

However, tragedy struck when his intended bride died three months later. He said he mourned her for three years.

He subsequently entered another relationship, which lasted for years. According to him, he spent 14 years with the woman without having a child.

Why Oshoffa eventually married another woman

Oshoffa said his prolonged experience of childlessness made him desperate to have a child, even if the child would not survive.

He explained that someone eventually introduced him to a young, undefiled woman, whom he reluctantly married.

The woman later gave birth to his first child, Michael Mobiyina.

Reflecting on his experience, the cleric said people should understand that circumstances and fate could shape their lives differently from their original expectations.

He maintained that while some people enjoy successful marriages with one wife, others experience different circumstances that influence their family decisions.

Watch the X video of Oshoffa's interview here:

Adeboye speaks on release of Oyo kidnap victims

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Enoch Adeboye said God revealed that abducted Oyo schoolchildren and teachers would be released dramatically.

The RCCG leader said he prayed after the May 15 abduction and received assurance about the victims’ eventual freedom.

His statement drew mixed reactions, with Nigerians debating faith, security failures, and the government’s response to kidnapping cases.

Source: Legit.ng