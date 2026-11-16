The Recording Academy announced Davido's nomination for Best Global Music Album at the 69th Grammy Awards on November 16, 2026

ORIADÉ, Davido's sixth studio album released on July 31, 2026, marks 15 years of his career and earned multiple category submissions

Fellow Nigerians Ayra Starr and Tems also landed nominations in the same category, underscoring Afrobeats' growing Grammy footprint

Davido has landed a nomination for Best Global Music Album at the 2027 Grammy Awards, with his sixth studio album ORIADÉ earning a spot among five contenders in the category.

The Recording Academy's official X account made the announcement on November 16, 2026, listing the nominees as EQUILIBRIVM by Anitta, ORIADÉ by Davido, HOPE!! by Angélique Kidjo, STARRGIRL by Ayra Starr, and LOVE IS A KINGDOM by Tems.

Nigerian Afrobeats star Davido secures another Grammy nomination as ORIADÉ makes the 2027 shortlist. Photo: davido/grammy

Source: Instagram

The 69th Grammy Awards ceremony is scheduled to air live on February 7, 2027, on ABC, Disney+, and Hulu.

Davido's ORIADÉ: A career-marking album

ORIADÉ, which dropped on July 31, 2026, doubles as a celebration of Davido's 15 years in the music industry.

The 13-track project was submitted across several Grammy categories, including Album of the Year, Best Engineered Album (Non-Classical), and Best Album Cover, in addition to the Best Global Music Album slot, where it ultimately received a nod.

The Afrobeats heavyweight, widely known as OBO, has earned Grammy nominations before, including for his album Timeless and tracks "Unavailable" and "Feel" in 2024, but a win has remained out of reach.

This nomination puts him back in the running, this time competing against five-time Grammy winner Angélique Kidjo of Benin, Brazilian pop star Anitta, and two of Nigeria's most exciting voices, Ayra Starr and Tems.

Read Grammy's announcement in the X post below:

Fans react to Davido's Grammy nod

The announcement set off a wave of excitement online, with supporters backing the OBO camp heavily.

@Alignment400 wrote:

"Omo ObO fit collect this one the way e Dey be…….abeg make all of us join hand support 30bg🥲"

@WhoizLekan declared:

"Davido winning this"

@Iamyungpledge said:

"Oriade was nominated ke, congratulations to David"

@Biglummy100 commented:

"You sha know who get am this time"

@SamuelSam143616 added:

"OBO baba imade is bringing this Grammy home this time"

Davido celebrates another milestone in his music career as his album ORIADÉ earns international recognition at the 2027 Grammy Awards. Photo: davido

Source: Instagram

Davido opens up about his friendship with Rema

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Afrobeats star Davido explained that he shares a close friendship with fellow singer Rema, despite the pair never recording a song together.

He said Rema often calls him for conversations that can last up to an hour, describing the younger singer as respectful and his Edo brother.

Davido also praised Rema’s success and left the door open for a possible musical collaboration in the future.

Source: Legit.ng