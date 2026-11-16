Germany's citizenship law outlines multiple ways foreigners can acquire citizenship, including through naturalisation under Section 8

Foreigners legally resident in Germany must meet several conditions to qualify for discretionary naturalisation under the law

Germany's law names 2 specific grounds under which key naturalisation requirements can be waived for certain applicants

Germany has outlined two specific grounds under which the standard requirements for naturalisation can be waived for foreigners seeking citizenship in the country.

Under German law, citizenship can be acquired in several ways, including by birth, declaration, adoption, the issuance of a certificate under the Federal Expellees Act, and through naturalisation.

Germany lists conditions that can waive citizenship requirements for foreigners. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

It is the naturalisation route, governed by Section 8 of Germany's Citizenship Act, that has drawn attention for the discretion it allows authorities to exercise.

German citizenship: Who qualifies for discretionary naturalisation?

According to Section 8 of the Citizenship Act, foreigners who are legally and ordinarily resident in Germany may apply for naturalisation provided they meet a set of baseline conditions.

These include having a clarified identity and nationality, possessing legal capacity or having a legal representative, holding a clean criminal record with no court-imposed measures due to a lack of criminal responsibility, securing their own dwelling or accommodation, and being able to financially support themselves and any dependants.

The requirements are designed to ensure that applicants are genuinely settled, self-sufficient, and of good standing before citizenship is granted.

German citizenship: 2 grounds for waiving requirements

However, the law also makes room for exceptions. Under subsection (2) of Section 8, two of these conditions, specifically the criminal record requirement and the financial self-sufficiency requirement, may be waived under defined circumstances.

1. The first ground is public interest. Where granting citizenship to a particular individual serves a broader benefit to Germany, the authorities may set aside the standard conditions.

2. The second ground is the avoidance of special hardship. If strictly enforcing the requirements would result in an unusually difficult or unjust outcome for the applicant, the law permits those conditions to be relaxed.

These two provisions give German authorities meaningful flexibility in how naturalisation applications are assessed, acknowledging that individual circumstances do not always fit neatly within standard criteria.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng