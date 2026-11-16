iRESS unveiled a portable solar inverter backpack at COP31 to power homes, businesses and community services without reliable electricity

Company and RKK Group launched six commitments to expand affordable, mobile clean energy access across Africa

With 87 million Nigerians lacking electricity in 2024, the initiative highlights portable power’s potential to support essential services and livelihoods

Nigerian clean energy company, Innovative Renewable Energy Storage Solution (iRESS Ltd), has unveiled a Solar Inverter Backpack designed to provide portable electricity to households, small businesses and communities without a reliable power supply.

The innovation was presented at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, Türkiye, alongside a six-point initiative aimed at expanding clean energy access across Africa.

Nigerian firm unveils solar-powered backpack amid power shortages Credit: iRESS

Source: UGC

The company, a subsidiary of RKK Group, introduced the technology during its Power in Motion event, which brought together policymakers, investors and international development partners.

How the solar backpack works

The Solar Inverter Backpack stores solar energy and supplies electricity for everyday appliances, including light bulbs, fans, televisions, mobile phones, laptops and point-of-sale terminals.

According to iRESS, the device is designed for use in classrooms, healthcare facilities, small shops, farms and communities where access to conventional electricity remains limited.

Its portability could particularly benefit rural entrepreneurs, students, healthcare workers and traders who depend on expensive generators or struggle with unreliable electricity.

However, the company did not provide detailed information on the backpack's retail price, battery capacity or operating duration.

Nigerian ministers back clean energy initiative

Speaking at the unveiling, Nigeria's Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, emphasised the importance of reliable electricity to agricultural productivity.

He explained that electricity was essential for irrigation, food processing, preservation and reducing post-harvest losses.

Nigeria's Minister of Environment, Balarabe Abbas Lawal, and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Sola Enikanolaiye, also attended the event.

Sustainable Energy for All Chief Executive Officer, Damilola Ogunbiyi, delivered a goodwill message.

Six commitments to expand electricity access

Alongside the product launch, iRESS and RKK Group introduced the Antalya Call to Action on Mobile and Distributed Clean Energy.

The initiative outlines six priorities:

Recognising portable clean energy in national electrification policies. Expanding affordable financing for households and businesses. Integrating portable electricity into healthcare, education and emergency programmes. Supporting African manufacturing, technical skills and battery recycling. Measuring electricity access, economic benefits and environmental impact. Reviewing implementation progress at COP32 in 2027.

Why the innovation matters to Nigerians

According to figures cited by the organisers, approximately 87 million Nigerians lacked electricity access in 2024.

The initiative complements Mission 300, a World Bank and African Development Bank programme targeting electricity connections for 300 million Africans by 2030.

Nigerian firm unveils solar-powered backpack amid power shortages. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

iRESS also demonstrated the backpack at the Nigeria Pavilion, allowing participants to examine its practical applications.

The company urged governments, investors and development partners to support affordable clean energy solutions for underserved communities.

FG unveils 24-hour power supply

Legit.ng earlier reported that Residents and businesses in Lagos, Ogun and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, could soon enjoy improved electricity supply as the Federal Government unveils plans to introduce round-the-clock power in selected locations.

The Minister of Power, Joseph Tegbe, disclosed that the Lagos-Ogun axis and Abuja electricity distribution franchise area had been identified for a proposed 24-hour power supply pilot scheme.

Source: Legit.ng