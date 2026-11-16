A federal high court in Warri issued a formal contempt notice to Attorney-General Lateef Fagbemi on November 11, 2026

The notice warned Fagbemi he could be sent to prison for defying a court order on the release of Okuama community leaders

The detained leaders have been held in military custody since August 2024, following the killing of 17 soldiers in March that year

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues.

Warri, Delta State - A federal high court sitting in Warri, Delta State, has put Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) Lateef Fagbemi on notice that he faces imprisonment if he continues to defy a court order directing the release of detained Okuama community leaders.

As reported on Sunday, November 15, by The Cable, the warning was contained in a Form 48 titled 'Notice of Consequences of Disobedience to Order of Court,' issued on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, in a fundamental rights enforcement suit brought by the community leaders.

The court warns AGF Lateef Fagbemi of possible imprisonment over the continued detention of Okuama community leaders. Photo credit: @LOFagbemi

Source: Twitter

The notice, addressed directly to Fagbemi (SAN), stated:

"Take notice that unless you obey the injunction contained in the Court Order overleaf for the immediate release of the 1st, 2nd, 4th, 5th and 6th applicants from detention, you will be guilty of Contempt of Court and will be liable to be committed to prison."

Court issues notice over Okuama leaders’ detention

The contempt notice relates to an order made on June 10, 2026, by Justice Hyeladzira Nganjiwa of the Federal High Court, directing that the applicants be freed immediately. The case is marked FHC/WR/CS/42/2024.

The applicants named in the suit are Arthur Ekpekpo, James Oghoroko, Bernard Esegba, Belvis Adogbo, Dennis Okugbaye and Mabel Owhemu. Respondents include the federal government, the AGF, the Armed Forces of the Federation, the Minister of Defence, and the Chief of Defence Staff.

The federal government, AGF, Armed Forces, Defence Minister Christopher Musa and Chief of Defence Staff are listed as respondents in the suit. Photo credit: @NigeriaStories

Source: Twitter

The community leaders were arrested by the military in August 2024 following the killing of 17 soldiers on March 14, 2024, during a peace mission intended to resolve a land dispute between Okuama and the neighbouring Okoloba community.

The soldiers killed included a lieutenant colonel, two majors, one captain and 12 other ranks.

Deaths reported in military custody

Since their arrest, the situation around the detained leaders has grown more troubling. Oghoroko, who served as president-general of the Okuama community, and Okugbaye, the community's 81-year-old treasurer, reportedly died while in military custody. The Defence Headquarters said it was investigating the reported deaths, though no conclusion has been made public.

The June 2026 court order demanding the release of the remaining leaders went unheeded, prompting the November contempt notice against the country's chief law officer.

Fagbemi speaks on public service

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Fagbemi explained why he agreed to serve in President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Fagbemi said he was surprised when he was nominated as a ministerial nominee.

The senior lawyer said he accepted President Tinubu’s ministerial appointment because he wants to contribute his quota to the progress and development of Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng