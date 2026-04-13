Pope Leo XIV has firmly rejected criticism from President Donald Trump, declaring he has “no fear of the Trump administration”

The Pope vowed to continue speaking out against war, including the conflict involving Iran, stressing that his appeals for peace are rooted in Christian teaching

Trump, meanwhile, accused the pontiff of being “weak on crime” and “terrible for foreign policy,” escalating tensions between the Vatican and the White House

On Monday, Pope Leo XIV made clear he has “no fear of the Trump administration” after President Donald Trump criticised his stance on the Iran war.

Accoridng to CNN, speaking aboard the papal plane, the Pope said he would continue to speak out against war, including the conflict involving Iran, despite sharp criticism from the US president.

Pope Leo XIV defends peace message against Trump criticism on Iran war. Photo credit: Vatican Media/Vatican Pool - Corbis/Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The Pope explained that the Vatican’s appeals for peace are rooted in Christian teaching, not political messaging.

“To put my message on the same plane as what the president has attempted to do here, I think, is not understanding what the message of the Gospel is,” he said.

“And I’m sorry to hear that, but I will continue on what I believe is the mission of the church in the world today.”

Trump’s attack on Pope Leo

President Trump responded strongly to the Pope’s earlier comments, calling him “weak on crime” and “terrible for foreign policy.” In a post on Truth Social, Trump accused the Pope of focusing on “fear” of his administration while ignoring restrictions faced by churches during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Pope Leo is weak on crime, and terrible for foreign policy,” Trump wrote, accusing him of opposing US actions against Iran and other countries. Trump added that he did not want a Pope who, in his view, supported Iran acquiring nuclear weapons or criticised US operations abroad.

Speaking further to reporters, Trump repeated his criticism, saying he was “not a big fan” of Pope Leo and described him as “very liberal.” He suggested that the Pope should focus on religious duties rather than politics, warning that such positions were harming the Catholic Church.

Pope Leo’s global appeal for peace

Earlier, on Saturday, Pope Leo had issued a strong global appeal for peace, urging world leaders to end ongoing wars and reject rising aggression in international politics. “Enough of the idolatry of self and money! Enough of the display of power! Enough of war!” he said.

He called on leaders to choose dialogue over militarisation: “It is time for peace! Sit at the table of dialogue and mediation – not at the table where rearmament is planned and deadly actions are decided.”

The Pope also warned against using religion to justify violence, saying even “the holy Name of God… is being dragged into discourses of death.” He stressed that “true strength is shown in serving life.”

The exchange highlights a sharp divide between Pope Leo XIV’s message of peace and President Trump’s criticism of his stance on global conflicts. While Trump has dismissed the Pope’s views as harmful to foreign policy, Pope Leo insists his mission is rooted in the Gospel and the Church’s call for peace and reconciliation.

Vatican promotes Christian teaching as foundation for global peace appeal. Photo credit: ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Trump posts image portraying himself as Jesus Christ

Legit.ng earlier reported that US President Donald Trump has stirred fresh controversy after posting an artificial intelligence-generated image depicting himself as Jesus Christ.

The image, shared on Truth Social, shows Trump dressed in flowing robes and surrounded by bright light, appearing to perform a healing act.

Source: Legit.ng