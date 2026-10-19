Nigerian gospel singer Toluwanisings slumped at his Ibadan residence on October 14, 2026, and his family rushed him to between seven and eight hospitals

His personal assistant said some hospitals had no doctor on duty, some cited a strike, and others simply refused to take him in

Aproko Doctor used the tragedy to raise urgent questions about Nigeria's emergency healthcare system and what ordinary people can do

Nigerian gospel singer Olayemi Bayonile Bolaji, popularly known as Toluwanisings, died in the early hours of Wednesday, 14 October 2026, at the age of 41, after his family was turned away from several hospitals in Ibadan, Oyo State, while desperately seeking emergency care.

The singer, who had been ministering at a worship concert in Ibadan just hours before his death, suddenly slumped at his residence. His personal assistant, Babadunni Olayemi, said the family drove him to between seven and eight hospitals in the city seeking help. At some facilities, there was no doctor available. Others cited ongoing strikes. Some simply refused to admit him. By the time any assistance could be secured, it was too late. Toluwanisings is survived by his wife and two children.

Aproko doctor speaks on the death of gospel singer Toluwanisings. Photo credit: Aproko Doctor/Facebook

Source: Getty Images

Aproko Doctor speaks about Nigeria's emergency system66

On 18 October 2026, popular medical communicator Aproko Doctor addressed the tragedy in a lengthy post on X, drawing attention to the systemic failures that contributed to the singer's death.

Without speculating on the specific cause of death, he explained the general stakes of a sudden collapse.

He said:

"The brain needs a constant supply of oxygen. Without it, brain damage can begin within minutes."

"In cardiac arrest, every minute without CPR or a shock from a defibrillator reduces the chance of survival."

"This is why the first few minutes matter so much."

He pointed to a study across six Nigerian teaching hospitals which found that out of 387 adults who suffered out-of-hospital cardiac arrest, fewer than 2% survived to be discharged, and only about 15% received any resuscitation before reaching a hospital.

He acknowledged that Nigeria now has NEMSAS, a national ambulance system reportedly active in 34 states, with Oyo's emergency lines listed as 112 and 615. However, he noted that only 21 states had fully operational ambulance services at the last count, and that the 112 line had experienced recurring problems. He also highlighted that the number of resident doctors nationally had fallen from roughly 25,000 to just over 12,000 in 11 years, and that a review of over 20 general hospitals in Oyo found six with no doctor on duty at all.

He added:

"Section 20 of the National Health Act 2014 makes refusing emergency treatment an offence."

"Some hospitals may genuinely lack the capacity to provide definitive care. The answer is to refer, not reject."

"And referral is not simply saying, “Carry am go.”"

"It means starting resuscitation, stabilising the patient as much as possible, and contacting the receiving hospital."

He conditioned his followers on what to do incase they encounter an event when someone collapses right in front of them.

According to him:

1. People should be aware of the emergency number of the state they are in.

2. People should also learn hands-only CPR.

He said:

"So, what can you do today?"

"First, save your state’s emergency number. Lagos is 767. Oyo is 615. Check yours and verify that it works."

"Second, learn hands-only CPR."

"If an adult collapses, is unresponsive and isn’t breathing normally, call emergency services, get an AED if available, and push hard and fast in the centre of the chest: 100–120 compressions per minute."

"Don’t wait for an ambulance before starting CPR if you know how to do it safely."

See his lengthy post on X below:

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Aproko Doctor reacted to the case of a woman who nearly lost her life over a pastor's advice.

Aproko Doctor lectures on cancer symptoms

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Aproko Doctor issues a warning that persistent stomach symptoms treated as an ulcer may have another cause and the signs that should prompt a visit to a doctor.

Ogogo’s family revealed his stage-four cancer diagnosis only days before his death, leaving many Nigerians wondering how the illness went unnoticed.

Source: Legit.ng