A large wooden crucifix mounted above the altar fell on Father Patricio Alfredo Sánchez Molinari during a Saturday Mass in Guayaquil, Ecuador

The incident was captured on a live stream, with panicked worshippers heard screaming for an ambulance as emergency services rushed to Perpetuo Socorro Church

The Congregation of the Most Holy Redeemer confirmed the priest's death in an official statement, though the cause of the crucifix falling remains unexplained

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Guayaquil, Ecuador - A Catholic priest in Ecuador died on Saturday after a large wooden crucifix fell from the wall above the altar and landed on him during a Mass that was being broadcast live on social media.

Father Patricio Alfredo Sánchez Molinari was leading the service at Perpetuo Socorro Church in Guayaquil, Ecuador's largest city, when the heavy cross came down roughly 30 minutes into the service.

Crucifix falls on Catholic priest during live-streamed Mass in Ecuador. Photo credit: Oga Yenne

Source: Facebook

The incident was captured in full by the live stream, which remained active as the scene unfolded before both in-person and online worshippers.

As reported by the New York Post, footage from the broadcast shows the moment the crucifix dropped from the wall directly onto the priest. Screams from the congregation followed immediately.

"Father, Father … call an ambulance," one woman is heard shouting in the video, as other worshippers joined in crying out for help.

Emergency services responded to the church, but Father Sánchez was pronounced dead later that same day.

Congregation confirms priest's death

The church released an official statement confirming his passing.

"We announce that our beloved Father Patricio Alfredo Sánchez Molinari, who served as parish priest of the Perpetual Help church in the Central Vicariate, has departed to the Father's House to enjoy His presence and His glory," the statement read.

Father Sánchez was a member of the Congregation of the Most Holy Redeemer, a Roman Catholic religious order established in 1732 that operates across 80 countries worldwide.

Cause of the accident remains unknown

Church officials have not offered any public explanation for why the crucifix fell. The exact cause of the incident remains unclear, and no investigation findings have been made public at this time.

Catholic priest slumps, dies while playing tennis

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the Catholic Diocese of Awka in Anambra State was thrown into mourning following the death of a priest.

Reverend Father Anthony Udogu slumped and died while playing lawn tennis on Monday, May 19, 2025.

The Diocesan Chancellor, Rev. Fr. Charles Ndubuisi, announced the tragic incident, stating that funeral arrangements will be announced soon.

Source: Legit.ng