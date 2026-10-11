Pope Leo XIV announced he will have surgery after doctors discovered a nodule on his lung during recent medical checks

The Vatican said the procedure is scheduled for early next week, with the 71-year-old pope expected to spend about a week in hospital

The surgery comes as Leo XIV prepares for a major Latin America trip in November covering Uruguay, Argentina and Peru

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Vatican City - Pope Leo XIV has said he will have surgery to remove a small mass found on his lung, after the growth was picked up during routine health checks.

The 71-year-old made the announcement on Sunday, October 11, 2026, to crowds gathered in St. Peter's Square for the Angelus prayer.

In the statement issued via his X handle @Pontifex, he wrote:

"It was detected at a very early stage and is well-defined," he said. "The doctors deem it advisable to intervene, so, following their advice, I have decided to undergo surgery to remove it."

The Vatican confirmed the operation is planned for early next week. Leo is expected to remain in hospital for approximately one week to recover.

Vatican to continue operations during recovery

Vatican officials said day-to-day activities at the Holy See would carry on normally during the pope's absence, though any documents requiring his direct signature will be put on hold until he is well enough to resume duties.

A lung nodule is a small, dense growth in the lung tissue. Most are benign, though the risk of complications can increase with age.

Leo XIV is widely regarded as being in good physical condition for his age. He plays tennis regularly and maintains an active lifestyle, which makes him relatively robust compared to several of his predecessors.

His predecessor, Pope Francis, spent a prolonged period in hospital and faced serious health difficulties in the final months of his life.

Latin America trip still on the calendar

As reported by CNN News, the surgery comes at a busy time for the pontiff. Leo XIV is due to travel to Latin America between November 6 and 17, with visits planned to Uruguay, Argentina and Peru.

The Pope's schedule is typically packed with meetings, audiences and public appearances, though he takes a weekly break on Tuesdays at the papal retreat of Castel Gandolfo.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed her support for the pope, saying she stood with Leo "as he faces this challenge in the coming days."

Pope Leo breaks silence after Trump blasted him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Pope Leo XIV firmly rejected criticism from President Donald Trump, declaring he has “no fear of the Trump administration”

The Pope vowed to continue speaking out against war, including the conflict involving Iran, stressing that his appeals for peace are rooted in Christian teaching.

Trump, meanwhile, accused the pontiff of being “weak on crime” and “terrible for foreign policy,” escalating tensions between the Vatican and the White House.

Source: Legit.ng