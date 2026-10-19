Doctor Zo clapped back at a critic who invoked divine timing to dismiss his video on what could have saved late singer Toluwanisings

The medical professional shared harrowing personal accounts from emergency departments across Nigeria, including FMC Umahia and UNTH

Doctor Zo argued that the absence of basic equipment like AEDs and nebulisers means many Nigerians have been buried alive without knowing it

Doctor Zo has pushed back sharply against those who criticised his video on the late singer Toluwanisings, targeting in particular a social media user who suggested that no medical intervention matters when God has decided someone's time is up.

The medical professional, who had earlier shared a detailed breakdown of what he believed could have saved the singer had proper emergency equipment been available. A man known as Ibrahimentertainer reacted to it and felt it was not possible.

Reactions as Doctor Zo fires back at critics of his Toluwanisings' video. Photo credit@doctorzo/@toluwanisings

Source: Instagram

In a new video posted on Sunday, 18 October 2026, the doctor fired back at the critic.

"Look at him, Ibrahim, let me tell you something," Doctor Zo said. "A lot of you people in Nigeria have been buried alive and will still be buried alive."

Doctor Zo Recalls His Time in Nigerian Emergency Departments

Drawing on his years working in hospitals across the country, Doctor Zo described never once encountering an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) or a monitor during his time at Omaya FMC, Port Harcourt, and the UNTH emergency department in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Fans continue to blame the government over the death of Toluwanisings. Photo credit@toluwanisings

Source: Instagram

The medical professional posed a direct challenge to those dismissing the issue: without the right equipment, how would any medical team even confirm that a patient like Toluwanisings was in cardiac arrest? "How do you know? How do we check people out to know whether they're alive?" he asked.

He also recalled a 12-year-old boy who died at the Federal Medical Centre Umahia emergency department because there was no oxygen or nebuliser available.

"That woman cried a silent cry that I'll never forget," he said of the boy's mother.

Doctor Zo calls on Nigerians to hold leaders accountable

Rather than urging doctors to fund equipment out of their own pockets, as some commenters suggested, Doctor Zo placed the burden squarely on governance. He pointed to Burkina Faso as a country that, under four years of focused leadership, had made measurable progress ahead of Nigeria.

"A whole Nigeria, we have money. Our leaders, they do not try," he said, adding that many officials now travel to countries like Ghana, Kenya, and Rwanda for holidays while Nigerians suffer from inadequate healthcare infrastructure.

Here is the Instagram video of Doctor Zo reacting to his critics:

Reactions to the video poured in across social media:

@rita4delta_ wrote:

"Wow....a comment made in ignorance"

@powerfx_infinitemedia commented:

"80% of the death in Nigeria is not God time but Nigeria time"

@omotea12 said:

"It's Nigerian youths, a lot of them are so uninformed and generally clueless, engaging them is a lost cause sir."

@banktonidiamond added:

"Tribalism don cover their sense of reasoning. Good leadership is the best."

@invicta_001 wrote:

"Ibrahim I pray for you today to have the opportunity to travel to western countries to see how advanced their health systems are and how much premium they place on human lives. You will know Nigeria is 500 years behind"

Walekeys shares text Toluwanisings sent before slumping

Legit.ng reported that Walekeys, the protégé of late gospel singer Toluwanisings, shared an emotional account of his final moments with the musician, revealing that his mentor sent him a text message just minutes before he reportedly slumped.

The revelation added to the grief surrounding the singer’s death, as fans and loved ones continue to reflect on his life and legacy.

In a heartfelt tribute shared on Instagram, Walekeys described Toluwanisings as his biggest supporter, recalling how the late singer helped him gain access to high-profile opportunities and platforms that contributed to his musical journey.

Source: Legit.ng