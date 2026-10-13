Switzerland confirmed that temporarily admitted persons, refugees, and stateless persons are permitted to work anywhere in the country

The Swiss policy requires people in these categories to report when they have found a job before starting work

The reporting requirement is designed to support faster integration of these groups into Swiss working life

Switzerland has confirmed that temporarily admitted persons, refugees, and stateless persons face no geographic restrictions when seeking employment within the country.

Under Swiss rules, people in these three categories are free to take up work in any part of the country.

Switzerland allows refugees, stateless persons, and temporarily admitted individuals to work anywhere in the country. Photo credit: Sonu Mehta/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The only obligation placed on them is to notify the relevant authorities once they have secured a job, before they begin working.

Why Switzerland requires job reporting

The reporting requirement is not a barrier to employment. Swiss authorities have framed it as a practical step to help people in these categories move quickly into the labour market and begin building a life in the country.

By knowing when and where these individuals start working, authorities can better coordinate support services and track integration outcomes. The underlying goal is to reduce delays between a person receiving their status and actually becoming active in the Swiss economy.

The policy reflects Switzerland's broader approach to labour integration, which treats access to employment as a key part of settling into Swiss society, particularly for those who may remain in the country for an extended period.

Who the policy covers

The three groups covered by this rule each have a distinct legal standing in Switzerland. Temporarily admitted persons are those who cannot be returned to their home country but have not been granted full refugee status. Refugees are individuals who have been formally recognised under Swiss or international law. Stateless persons are those who hold no nationality recognised by any country.

Despite their different legal statuses, all three groups benefit from the same employment access under Swiss law, with the job-reporting step serving as the only procedural requirement before they begin work.

Switzerland publishes Schengen visa fees

Legit.ng earlier reported that in pursuit of greener pastures and a more comfortable environment or country where they can earn a decent living and live peacefully, many Nigerians have travelled to different parts of the world.

While many travel abroad for career or educational purposes, some individuals travel to specific countries for holidays. To do this, they must process their visa or pay the required visa application fee.

Source: Legit.ng