New satellite data revealed that some of Africa's largest coastal cities are sinking at rates far beyond earlier UN estimates

Researchers from Virginia Tech tracked land movements as small as 1mm per year across 20 African coastal cities

Scientists warned that millions of people and billions of dollars in assets could face flood risk by 2050 if subsidence continues

New research using satellite imagery has found that land beneath several major African coastal cities is sinking at a significantly faster pace than earlier estimates suggested, raising fresh concerns about flood exposure across the continent.

Scientists from Virginia Tech used radar data collected by the European Space Agency's Sentinel-1 satellites to monitor land movement beneath 20 African coastal cities.

Lagos and Alexandria Are Sinking Faster Than Scientists Previously Thought, Study Finds

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Their findings showed that cities including Lagos, Nigeria, and Alexandria, Egypt, were subsiding far more rapidly than the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) projected in 2021.

How satellites tracked the sinking ground

The Sentinel-1 satellites passed over the same locations every six to 12 days, transmitting radar signals that bounced back from the ground.

Senior author Manoochehr Shirzaei explained that by measuring changes in the time it took for the signal to travel to the surface and return, researchers could detect land movements as small as 1mm per year.

The ground beneath Alexandria was found to be sinking at an average of 6mm per year, while Lagos recorded 5mm per year. At that rate, sea levels around Alexandria could rise 36% more by 2050 than the IPCC's middle-range projections foresaw. Luanda in Angola also recorded significant sinking, while Durban in South Africa remained relatively stable or even rose slightly.

The paper, published in Science Advances, estimated that up to seven million people, one billion buildings, and $180bn (£137bn) worth of assets could face flood risk by 2050.

What is driving cities to sink

Lead author Oluwaseyi Dasho said the effects of subsidence "are often invisible in everyday life, but over decades they can substantially increase flood exposure." As land sinks, it drops lower relative to sea level, compounding the risks already posed by climate change-driven sea level rises.

While some subsidence is natural, researchers identified several human-driven causes. Rapidly growing cities extract large volumes of groundwater, which can compact the soil beneath the surface and cause it to settle.

In Lagos, the construction of buildings on loose ground and the reclamation of land from the ocean to build artificial islands are among the likely contributors. For Alexandria, the Aswan Dam on the Nile may be preventing sediment from replenishing sinking land downstream.

Shirzaei noted that man-made causes are "extremely local," meaning targeted local policies could help address them. Potential interventions include diversifying water sources and building flood defences.

Dasho said he hoped the findings would help African governments "prepare adequately for future challenges and more importantly for the future generations."

Shirzaei also pointed out that developing countries had largely been excluded from sea-level rise planning due to insufficient monitoring, and suggested the satellite techniques used in this study could be applied to close knowledge gaps in other vulnerable regions, including the Pacific islands.

Source: Legit.ng