United Nigeria Airlines has introduced new flights connecting Jos to Lagos, Kano and Owerri from November 24, 2026

The Lagos route will operate four times weekly, while the Kano and Owerri routes will run twice weekly

The expansion is expected to boost trade, tourism, investment and business opportunities in Plateau State and other regions

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

United Nigeria Airlines has expanded its domestic flight network with the introduction of scheduled services linking Jos, the Plateau State capital, to Lagos, Kano and Owerri.

The new routes, which took effect on November 24, 2026, are expected to improve air connectivity for Plateau residents and create fresh opportunities for business, tourism, trade and social interactions.

Nigerian Airline Opens New Flight Routes to Jos, Kano, Lagos and Owerri

Source: Getty Images

According to a statement by the airline, the Lagos–Jos–Lagos service will operate four times weekly on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

The Jos–Kano–Jos and Jos–Owerri–Jos routes will each operate twice weekly. Flights between Jos and Kano are scheduled for Tuesdays and Fridays, while the Jos–Owerri service will run on Wednesdays and Sundays.

However, the airline explained that the inaugural Jos–Owerri flight would take place on November 29, five days after the other services commenced, due to the temporary closure of Owerri Airport.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the airline announced plans to acquire 11 additional aircraft

Plateau signs partnership with airline

The expansion follows a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed on November 9 between the Plateau State Government and United Nigeria Airlines.

The agreement was signed at the office of the state's Commissioner for Transport, Jatau Gyang, in Jos.

Under the partnership, the airline will introduce scheduled flights on the Jos–Kano and Jos–Owerri routes, providing the state with two additional connections it previously lacked.

Speaking after the agreement was signed, Gyang described the partnership as a strategic move to position Plateau as an attractive destination for investment, tourism, commerce and economic development.

He praised the airline's management for supporting the state's economic ambitions, noting that improved air transportation would strengthen Plateau's connections with other parts of Nigeria.

New routes to boost trade and investment

The commissioner said the Jos–Owerri connection would make it easier for residents of Plateau and neighbouring states to travel to the South-East and South-South regions.

He explained that the route would go beyond passenger transportation by creating opportunities for businesses, investors and tourists while encouraging stronger relationships between communities.

Gyang said the Jos–Kano route would similarly strengthen Plateau's economic relationship with the North-West, which hosts some of Nigeria's major commercial and industrial centres.

According to him, the connection would encourage business partnerships, expand commercial activities and promote economic cooperation between both regions.

Nigerian Airline Opens New Flight Routes to Jos, Kano, Lagos and Owerri

Source: UGC

The new services are expected to make travelling between Plateau and the three destinations more convenient while supporting the state's efforts to attract investment and stimulate economic activities.

United Nigeria Airlines' expansion also adds to efforts to improve domestic air connectivity and provide travellers with more options for moving between different parts of the country.

United Nigeria Airlines bans use of power banks onboard

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the airline directed passengers not use or charge power banks during flights, in line with regulations by the NCAA.

The airline also stated that power banks must not be placed in checked baggage or overhead compartments.

The advisory follows global safety standards set by the ICAO due to the fire risks associated with lithium-ion batteries.

Source: Legit.ng