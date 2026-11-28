An NDC spokesperson accused the Abia State Governor of refusing to meet opposition figure Peter Obi during his visit to the state

The governor allegedly travelled to Enugu State the same day to personally receive President Bola Tinubu

Theo Agada made the claim in a social media post on Saturday, 28 November

A spokesperson for the opposition Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has accused the Abia State Governor of snubbing Labour Party's Peter Obi during a visit to the state, while choosing to travel to Enugu to welcome President Bola Tinubu.

Theo Agada, one of the NDC's spokespersons, made the allegation in a social media post published on Saturday, 28 November.

NDC criticises Governor Alex Otti for rejecting Peter Obi and meeting President Bola Tinubu Photo Credit: @PeterObi, @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

According to Agada, Obi, who is addressed as "His Excellency" in reference to his former tenure as governor, visited Abia State, only for the sitting governor to decline to receive him. The governor then reportedly boarded a flight to Enugu State on the same occasion to personally receive President Tinubu.

Agada's remarks on the Abia governor

Agada did not hold back in his commentary on the governor's conduct, writing: "His Excellency Peter Obi was in Abia State yesterday. The Abia State Governor declined to see him but flew all the way to Enugu State to receive President Tinubu."

He added: "Never, ever trust the loyalty of a Zacheus."

The reference to "Zacheus" appeared to be a pointed biblical allusion, suggesting the governor's behaviour reflected self-serving political loyalty rather than principled allegiance.

Peter Obi's visit to Abia State

Obi, the Labour Party's 2023 presidential candidate, has remained a prominent figure in Nigerian opposition politics since the last general election. The NDC, while a separate opposition party, has frequently aligned its messaging with broader criticism of the ruling administration.

No response from the Abia State Government had been included in the information available at the time this report was written. The NDC has not indicated whether it plans to pursue the matter further.

See the video of Agada on X here:

Over 10 APC members died in Zamfara road crash

Legit.ng earlier reported that more than 10 APC members died in a road accident after the party's governorship campaign flag-off in Talata-Mafara, Zamfara State.

The victims were returning to Gummi Local Government Area when the crash happened, leaving several others with injuries.

Zamfara State Commissioner for Information confirmed the tragedy and announced the suspension of a campaign rally in honour of the victims.

Source: Legit.ng