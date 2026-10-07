Switzerland announced three specific groups of foreigners who qualify for a simplified path to citizenship in the country

Among those eligible are people married to Swiss citizens and third-generation immigrants who were born in Switzerland

Stateless people also qualify for Switzerland's simplified naturalisation under a separate procedure

Switzerland has opened a streamlined route to citizenship for select groups of foreign nationals, outlining three categories of people who may qualify for simplified naturalisation.

Unlike the standard naturalisation process, which typically requires years of residency and extensive administrative steps, the simplified procedure offers a less complex path for those who already have strong ties to the country.

3 groups who may qualify for simplified Swiss citizenship. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Hindustan Times/Marlon Trottmann

Source: Getty Images

Groups eligible for simplified naturalisation in Switzerland

According to information published by Swiss authorities, simplified naturalisation is primarily available to two main groups.

The first includes foreign nationals who are married to a Swiss citizen. The second covers individuals who were born in Switzerland and belong to the third generation of a foreign family living in the country, meaning their grandparents also resided there as foreign nationals.

The official statement from Switzerland's government reads:

"Simplified naturalisation is the option primarily for persons who are married to a Swiss citizen; were born in Switzerland and belong to the third generation of a family of foreign citizens living in Switzerland."

Stateless people can also apply for citizenship

Beyond the two primary categories, Switzerland also operates a separate simplified procedure specifically designed for stateless individuals. Stateless people are those who are not recognised as citizens by any country, leaving them without the legal protections that come with a national identity. Switzerland's inclusion of this group reflects the country's recognition of the particular vulnerability that stateless persons face.

The three qualifying groups are:

1. Foreigners married to Swiss citizens

2. Third-generation immigrants born in Switzerland

3. Stateless individuals

It is worth noting that simplified naturalisation is distinct from ordinary naturalisation. The standard process in Switzerland involves meeting cantonal and municipal requirements, alongside federal ones, and generally demands a longer period of lawful residence in the country.

Switzerland sets 10-year citizenship residency rule

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Switzerland outlined the residency conditions foreigners must meet to apply for citizenship in 2026.

The Swiss government stated that ordinary naturalisation requires at least 10 years of residence, including three years spent in the country during the five years before applying.

Source: Legit.ng