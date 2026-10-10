Germany changed its nationality law to remove the opt-out requirement for people who acquired citizenship by being born on German soil

The change affected individuals who held multiple nationalities from birth, forcing them to previously renounce one citizenship upon reaching adulthood

The new rule means jus soli citizens in Germany can now keep both their German nationality and any other citizenship they were born with

Germany has scrapped the rule that forced people born on its soil to choose between their German citizenship and any other nationality they held from birth.

Under the previous framework, individuals who acquired German citizenship through jus soli, meaning the legal principle of citizenship by place of birth, were required to opt out of one of their nationalities once they reached a certain age. That obligation no longer exists.

Germany allows dual nationals born under jus soli citizenship to keep both passports without choosing one nationality. Photo credit: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What the change means for dual nationals

The reform means that anyone who became a German citizen by virtue of being born in Germany, and who simultaneously holds another nationality through their parents or country of origin, is now free to retain both without having to make a choice between them.

The decision removes a longstanding requirement that placed a particular burden on children of foreign nationals born in Germany. Such individuals could previously hold dual nationality only temporarily, with the expectation that they would formally renounce one citizenship as adults.

Who benefits from the new rule

The change applies specifically to people who acquired multiple nationalities at birth by virtue of being born on German territory. It does not affect how Germany treats naturalisation applicants or those who acquire citizenship through other means.

For those covered by the new provision, the practical effect is significant. They no longer face the prospect of being forced to sever legal ties to a country with which they may have strong cultural, family, or economic connections, simply to retain their German citizenship.

Germany's decision brings its approach to jus soli citizenship closer in line with several other European countries that already permit dual or multiple nationality without placing an opt-out requirement on citizens from birth.

4 groups of people qualified for German citizenship

Legit.ng earlier reported that Germany has identified four groups of people who qualify to obtain German citizenship through a simple declaration to the relevant citizenship authority, under a provision introduced by the Fourth Act Amending the Nationality Act, which came into force on August 20, 2021.

Source: Legit.ng