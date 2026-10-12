Australia restricts entry for designated individuals under sanctions laws, regardless of their nationality

The Department of Home Affairs is responsible for implementing and enforcing all travel ban measures across the country

Designated individuals and entities can apply to have their sanctions lifted under certain limited conditions

Australia's travel ban regime bars designated individuals from entering or transiting through the country, with no exceptions based on nationality, under the country's sanctions laws.

The Department of Home Affairs is the body responsible for putting these restrictions into effect and ensuring they are enforced at the border.

Australia enforces travel bans on designated individuals under its sanctions laws, preventing entry or transit through the country. Photo credit: AnthonyAlbanese/X

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The bans apply to anyone officially listed as a designated individual under Australian sanctions legislation.

How Australia's travel bans are applied

According to Australia, a person placed on a sanctions list is barred from entering Australia for as long as that listing remains active. However, the system does allow for limited exceptions.

Designated individuals may submit a formal request to have their travel ban waived under specific and narrow circumstances, though the criteria for such a waiver are tightly controlled.

The Department of Home Affairs handles all visa-related enforcement linked to travel bans listed under Australian sanctions laws, making it the central authority for any queries or applications related to these restrictions.

How a listing can be removed

Australian sanctions listings are not intended to be permanent. They are described as a temporary measure put in place on the basis of evidence that a listed person or entity is actively contributing to a situation of international concern.

Where a designated entity can show that its behaviour has changed, or that it is no longer linked to the situation that triggered the original listing, it may apply to be removed from what is known as the Consolidated List.

A request for removal requires supporting evidence demonstrating that the individual or organisation no longer poses the concern that led to their designation.

Entities that have genuinely adjusted their conduct in response to sanctions pressure are among those who may be eligible to seek delisting through this process.

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Source: Legit.ng