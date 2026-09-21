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Switzerland Names 15 Countries Eligible For Young Professional Work Permits, Mentions Stay Duration
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Switzerland Names 15 Countries Eligible For Young Professional Work Permits, Mentions Stay Duration

by  Muhammed Hammed Olayinka
2 min read
  • Switzerland announced that citizens of 15 specific countries qualify for its young professional work permit programme
  • The permits allow young graduates and apprenticeship completers to work in Switzerland for up to 18 months
  • South Africa is the only African country on the list of nations whose citizens are eligible for the scheme

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Switzerland has named 15 countries whose citizens are eligible for its young professional work permit programme, outlining the conditions under which qualified applicants can live and work in the country for up to 18 months.

The Swiss government explained that the scheme is built on bilateral agreements designed to give young people the opportunity to sharpen both their professional skills and language abilities in a Swiss working environment.

Switzerland names 15 countries whose citizens can work in the country
Switzerland lists 15 countries eligible for young professional permits. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty images/URI CORTEZ
Source: Getty Images

Switzerland: Countries eligible for young professional permit

"Switzerland has concluded agreements with various countries on the exchange of young professionals,"

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the government stated.

"These enable young people who have completed their education (at least a bachelor's degree or a two-year apprenticeship) and who wish to broaden their professional and language skills in Switzerland to obtain a work permit for a maximum of 18 months."

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Switzerland confirmed that the following 15 nationalities qualify for the programme:

  1. Argentina
  2. Australia
  3. Canada
  4. Chile
  5. Indonesia
  6. Japan
  7. Monaco
  8. New Zealand
  9. Philippines
  10. Russia
  11. San Marino
  12. South Africa
  13. Tunisia
  14. Ukraine
  15. USA

South Africa and Tunisia are the only two African countries to make the list, with South Africa being the only one from sub-Saharan Africa.

Conditions attached to the Swiss work permit

Qualifying applicants must hold at least a bachelor's degree or have completed a two-year apprenticeship. The Swiss government also specified that the purpose of the stay must be career development, and permit holders are required to work strictly within their trained profession or field of study.

"The purpose of the stay as a Young Professional is career development," the government noted. "Young professionals are required to work in the profession that they have learned or in the field of their studies."

The maximum duration of the permit is 18 months, making it a short-term professional opportunity rather than a long-term immigration pathway.

Read also

Germany announces 6 conditions for spouses of skilled workers to get permanent residence

Canada releases POE work permit country list

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Canada released a full list of countries and territories whose citizens may be able to apply for a work permit at a Canadian port of entry.

The Canadian government said applicants must meet certain conditions, including being citizens of a country or territory that does not require a visa to enter Canada.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka avatar

Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng

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