Saudi Arabia published an official list of rights that foreigners holding Premium Residency permits are entitled to enjoy in the kingdom

Premium Residency holders can own residential, commercial, and industrial property in Saudi Arabia, with some exceptions for holy cities

The permits grant holders and their families freedom of movement, including the use of lanes designated for Saudi citizens at entry and exit points

Saudi Arabia has officially outlined 10 rights and privileges available to foreigners who hold Premium Residency permits, giving a clearer picture of what the status offers in the kingdom.

The Saudi government published the full list, which covers everything from property ownership and business activity to freedom of movement for permit holders and their families.

10 rights Premium Residency holders can enjoy in Saudi Arabia. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/LOU BENOIST/ FAYEZ NURELDINE

Source: Getty Images

Rights covering residency, property and work

Premium Residency holders are permitted to live in Saudi Arabia alongside their family members and can obtain visit visas for relatives in line with the kingdom's applicable regulations. They are also entitled to recruit domestic workers based on their household needs.

On the property front, holders may own residential, commercial and industrial real estate anywhere in Saudi Arabia, with the exception of Mecca, Medina and border areas. For the two holy cities, however, they can obtain usufruct rights over real estate for a period of up to 99 years, subject to relevant procedures and regulations. Ownership of private vehicles and other movable assets permitted under Saudi law is also included.

In terms of employment, Premium Residency holders may work in private-sector establishments and change jobs within the private sector without restriction. This right extends to eligible family members as well, though professions and positions reserved exclusively for Saudi nationals remain off-limits. Standard fees applicable to non-Saudi workers still apply.

Freedom of movement, rights for holders

One of the more notable privileges on the list is the ability to leave and re-enter Saudi Arabia without needing to obtain an exit or entry visa. This applies to both the permit holder and their family members. Additionally, holders are entitled to use the lanes designated for Saudi citizens at the kingdom's entry and exit points.

Rounding out the list is the right to engage in commercial activities in accordance with Saudi Arabia's Foreign Investment Law, opening the door for holders to participate in the kingdom's business environment.

The full list of rights for Premium Residency holders in Saudi Arabia:

1. Live in Saudi Arabia with their family members.

2. Obtain visit visas for relatives in accordance with the applicable regulations.

3. Recruit domestic workers based on their needs.

4. Own residential, commercial and industrial property in Saudi Arabia, except in Mecca, Medina and border areas, subject to the applicable regulations.

5. Obtain usufruct rights over real estate in Mecca and Medina for a period of up to 99 years, subject to the relevant procedures and regulations.

6. Own private means of transportation and other movable assets permitted under Saudi law.

7. Work in private-sector establishments and change jobs within the private sector. This right also extends to eligible family members, except for professions and jobs reserved for Saudi citizens. Applicable fees for non-Saudis still apply.

8. Leave and re-enter Saudi Arabia without obtaining an exit or entry visa. This applies to the Premium Residency holder and their family members.

9. Use the lanes designated for Saudi citizens at Saudi Arabia's entry and exit points.

10. Engage in commercial activities in accordance with Saudi Arabia's Foreign Investment Law.

Saudi Arabia releases Premium Residency family eligibility

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Saudi Arabia officially listed three categories of family members that Premium Residency holders are permitted to bring into the kingdom.

The Saudi government stated that the eligible relatives include parents, spouses and children, with children required to be under the age of 25 to qualify under the Premium Residency family arrangement.

Source: Legit.ng