A worldwide data entry listing offers $18–$22 per hour, but requires relevant experience and New York business-hour overlap

Remote vacancies may still require US work authorisation, so Nigerians should check location and eligibility before applying

Verify employers, payment terms and skills requirements—and never pay upfront fees to secure a job

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigerians searching for dollar-paying remote jobs may find data entry opportunities advertising attractive hourly rates, but eligibility requirements deserve as much attention as the salary.

Listings offering between $18 and $25 per hour should not automatically be treated as easy employment for inexperienced applicants. Some require professional experience, specialist knowledge or permission to work in the United States.

Nigerians seeking remote data entry jobs should verify employers, payment terms and location requirements before applying. Credit: Novartis

Source: UGC

For applicants in Lagos, Abuja and other Nigerian cities, the first question is whether the employer actually accepts workers based in Nigeria.

Worldwide listing advertises 18–22/hour

WorkinVirtual has published a full-time data entry clerk advertisement offering 18–22 per hour, with applications listed as closing on October 31, 2026.

According to the advert, qualified candidates worldwide can apply. Applicants need one to three years of relevant experience in data entry, records management, administrative support or similar work, according to the US Federal Commission

Duties include entering information, checking records, correcting errors and maintaining confidential data. The position also requires at least four working hours overlapping with New York’s business schedule. Training is remote, according to the listing.

Its worldwide eligibility makes it potentially relevant to Nigerians. However, the published advertisement is not an independent guarantee of the employer’s reliability or a promise of employment.

Applicants should verify the business, recruitment process and written contract before sharing sensitive information.

Why “remote” does not always mean Nigeria

A job can be fully remote while remaining restricted to residents of a particular country.

A circulated BrightonOne data entry listing illustrates this distinction: it specifies US work authorisation. Nigerian residents should therefore avoid assuming that a foreign remote vacancy permits them to work from Nigeria.

Similarly, staffing company Robert Half publishes data entry and administrative vacancies, but applicants must check each position’s location and working arrangements. Its listings include roles tied to specific American cities, with some requiring physical attendance.

Salary figures attached to one vacancy should not be presented as a company-wide rate or guaranteed earnings for Nigerian applicants.

Skills that strengthen an application

The WorkinVirtual listing highlights accuracy, organisation, written communication and confidentiality. Familiarity with Excel, Google Sheets, Microsoft 365, Google Workspace and customer relationship management systems is also useful.

Applicants should show evidence of these abilities on their CVs Examples might include maintaining customer records, checking invoices, cleaning spreadsheets or processing information accurately under deadlines, WorkingVirtual reported.

Only include typing speeds, accuracy scores and software skills that can be demonstrated.

For Nigerians, practical preparation should also include reliable internet, backup electricity and availability for the employer’s required hours. Confirm the payment method, transfer charges and whether the quoted rate applies to every scheduled hour.

Nigerians seeking remote data entry jobs should verify employers, payment terms and location requirements before applying Credit: Thomas Imo / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Avoid paying to secure employment

The US Federal Trade Commission warns that fraudulent recruiters use work-from-home offers to collect money or personal information. Applicants should never pay a recruiter upfront to obtain a job or purchase equipment through a suspicious arrangement.

Treat instant offers, unusually high pay for minimal work and pressure to act quickly as reasons to investigate further.

The strongest opportunity combines clear eligibility, verifiable recruitment, realistic responsibilities and written payment terms.

How much 10 Nigerian banks pay

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian banks remain attractive employers for fresh graduates seeking well-paying jobs, career development and opportunities to build experience in the financial services industry.

However, salaries vary across institutions, job roles and employment grades. While some banks offer confirmed entry-level employees monthly pay above ₦500,000, others reportedly pay between ₦300,000 and ₦400,000.

Source: Legit.ng