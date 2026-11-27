The Australian Department of Home Affairs clarified a key rule about the Bridging Visa B that many applicants may not be aware of

Holders of this temporary visa who want to remain in Australia longer face a specific requirement that goes beyond simply extending their current visa

The department's official guidance also outlined what applicants must do before leaving the country while holding this visa

One Australian visa comes with a limitation that could catch many applicants off guard: the Bridging Visa B (BVB), Subclass 020, cannot be extended to allow a longer stay in the country.

According to the Australian Department of Home Affairs, the BVB is a temporary visa designed to let a person remain lawfully in Australia while their application for a substantive visa is being processed.

Australia flags a visa type with no option for a longer stay. Photo credit: The Australian.

Source: UGC

It also permits the holder to leave and re-enter Australia within a defined travel period. It is, in effect, a holding visa, not a pathway to a longer stay on its own terms.

Why the BVB cannot be extended

The department's official guidance states clearly that a BVB holder cannot extend the visa to stay in Australia for a longer period.

If someone wishes to remain in Australia beyond what their current BVB allows, they must apply for a new visa entirely.

The department directs applicants to explore their available visa options in that situation.

This is a distinction worth understanding: the BVB keeps a person's status lawful during the processing period for their substantive visa application, but it does not function as a standalone, renewable permit that can simply be stretched out at the holder's request.

Key things to know before applying

The Department of Home Affairs also outlined several practical details about the BVB that applicants should be aware of.

The visa costs AUD575, though concessions apply in limited circumstances. Applicants and any family members included in the application must be physically inside Australia both when submitting the application and when the visa is granted.

This means the visa cannot be applied for from overseas. Importantly, if a holder's travel facility has expired or does not cover a planned trip, they must apply for a new BVB and have it granted before departing Australia.

Leaving without a valid travel facility on the BVB means the visa will cease while the person is abroad, and they would not be able to return to Australia on a lapsed BVB.

The BVB travel facility may be granted for single or multiple trips and remains valid until a specified date that is communicated at the time of granting.

Australia lists occupations still lacking workers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Jobs and Skills Australia identified 127 occupations that remained in persistent shortage from 2021 to 2026 across the country.

Technicians and Trades Workers and Professionals made up 90% of the persistently short-staffed roles, spread across several key industries.

Source: Legit.ng