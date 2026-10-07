Saudi Arabia announced a new property right available to foreigners in its two holiest cities, Mecca and Medina

The right is exclusively available to holders of Saudi Arabia's Premium Residency status, setting it apart from standard residency permits

The privilege can be transferred to other parties, subject to conditions set by the governing board

Saudi Arabia has announced that foreign nationals holding Premium Residency status are eligible to enjoy usufruct rights over real estate in Mecca and Medina for a period of up to 99 years.

The announcement marks a significant development in the kingdom's property framework, particularly given the religious and cultural significance of the two cities, which are generally restricted to Muslims and carry strict regulations around land ownership and access for foreigners.

1 major privilege foreigners can enjoy for up to 99 years in Mecca and Medina. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/prmustafa/ Bloomberg

Source: Youtube

What the 99-year usufruct right covers

A usufruct right allows a person to use and benefit from a property without holding full ownership of it. Under Saudi Arabia's announcement, Premium Residency holders are entitled to:

"Usufruct of real estate located in the cities of Mecca and Medina for a period not exceeding 99 years. The Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Investment shall set the procedures necessary for the usufructuary to obtain a usufruct deed from a notary public."

The official statement also confirmed that "such right shall be transferable to others in accordance with controls to be set by the Board," meaning the privilege is not locked to the original holder alone but can be passed on under regulated conditions.

Who qualifies for Saudi Premium Residency

The right is exclusively available to holders of Saudi Arabia's Premium Residency status. Standard residents and visitors do not qualify for this privilege. The Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Investment are jointly responsible for establishing the procedures through which eligible individuals can obtain a formal usufruct deed from a notary public.

Saudi Arabia introduced its Premium Residency programme as part of broader reforms aimed at attracting high-value foreign talent and investment into the kingdom. The programme grants holders a range of privileges not available to ordinary expatriates living and working in the country under standard visa or work permit arrangements.

The extension of usufruct rights into Mecca and Medina is notable, as these cities have historically been among the most tightly regulated spaces in the kingdom.

The 99-year ceiling mirrors similar long-term usufruct models seen in other countries in the region, where full foreign ownership of property remains restricted but extended-use rights are offered as an alternative.

Saudi Arabia names relations residents can bring

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Saudi Arabia announced the family members that foreigners with Premium Residency can bring to the kingdom.

The government listed parents, spouses, and children among the eligible relatives, but stated that children must be under 25 years old to qualify under the Premium Residency arrangement.

Source: Legit.ng