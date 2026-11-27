Veekee James Takes Swift Action Amid Mounting Backlash Over ₦4m Scholarship
- Veekee James disabled comments on her Instagram after a video from a fashion graduation ceremony sparked widespread outrage online
- The controversy centred on her decision to withdraw a ₦4 million scholarship from a recipient she felt did not react with enough excitement
- The original recipient, Muinat, later broke her silence to explain the moment that cost her the award
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Nigerian fashion designer Veekee James switched off comments on her Instagram page as of the morning of Thursday, November 27, 2026, as criticism over her handling of a ₦4 million scholarship continued to escalate.
The uproar began after footage from the Prudential Fashion Academy graduation ceremony on Wednesday, November 25, spread rapidly across X and Instagram.
During the event, Veekee James called out a recipient named Muinat to receive the scholarship, but when Muinat's response appeared subdued, the celebrity fashion designer pulled the offer and handed it instead to another attendee who reacted with visible enthusiasm.
Veekee James justified the decision on the spot, saying the opportunity should go to someone who truly appreciated it.
Muinat speaks on her muted reaction
Muinat later addressed the moment, saying she had not heard her number called and only realised what was happening when a person sitting beside her nudged her.
The sudden shock, she said, left her legs numb and her outward reaction flat, not ungrateful.
Veekee James also addressed the situation in a separate video, saying that she, her husband Femi Atere, and a group of friends had agreed to pool their own funds to privately sponsor Muinat's fashion training, even after the on-stage revocation.
Backlash pushes Veekee James to restrict comments
As the clip continued circulating, public debate intensified.
Many critics argued that an emotional display should never be the benchmark for awarding educational aid, pointing out that shock and reserved temperaments are not signs of ingratitude.
Others, however, sided with Veekee James, backing her position that visible appreciation matters when offering significant opportunities.
Unable to contain the volume of negative responses flooding her profile, Veekee James restricted comments on her posts entirely.
Veekee James warns party bloggers
Legit.ng previously reported that fashion designer Veekee James warned Lagos party bloggers over what she described as invasive filming and privacy violations.
She said over 20 bloggers recently blocked her path at an event and complained after footage showing her phone password was shared online.
Veekee warned that she might damage any camera pushed disrespectfully into her face at future events and also condemned an incident involving Toke Makinwa’s baby.
Source: Legit.ng
Kola Ogunkanmi (Entertainment Editor) Kola Ogunkanmi is an entertainment journalist and digital content writer with 5 years of experience in news reporting, content curation, and social media management. He has written entertainment, celebrity, and trending stories for Gistreel.com and was also a freelance contributor to FotNews. Kola currently works at Legit.ng as an Entertainment Editor, covering celebrity gossip, pop culture, and digital trends. He is also a self-published author with experience in fiction and nonfiction writing, and he’s involved in storytelling and transcription as well. Contact: kola.ogunkanmi@corp.legit.ng